Screening of Volunteer Returnees from Sudan to Start Soon: Ambassador

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA) Screening of Ethiopians who fled to Sudan due to the problem created by the TPLF junta and want to voluntarily return to their country will begin soon, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Sudan said.

Ambassador Yibeltal Aemro told ENA that the task of screening the volunteers who want to be back home will commence soon in collaboration with the Government of Sudan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to him, the government has briefed the Government of Sudan and the UNHCR that the refugees can come and live safely as peace is restored in Tigray Region.

Contrary to the reality on the ground, some TPLF mercenaries who fled to Sudan with the innocent civilians are disseminating false information that there are conflicts and killings in the region, the ambassador said, adding that the refugees have however learned the truth about the situation in Tigray.

Ambassador Yibeltal noted that there are suspicions that elements who were involved in the Mai-kadra massacre are among the refugees in Sudan.

Since most of Ethiopians who crossed over to Sudan want to come back home, they could now return safely as the law enforcement operation is completed and peace has prevailed, he pointed out.

The government has also formed a national committee that coordinates the return and rehabilitation of refugees from Sudan and the committee has already started work, it was learned.