Saudi Arabia reiterates its commitment as top Sudan Donor

(19 January, London) - Saudi Arabia, the biggest aid provider to Sudan, has pledge continued commitment to the beleaguered state. The pledge was made a high-level roundtable on Humanitarian Aid in Sudan co-hosted by the UK, Sweden and the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in London.

On this occasion, the Supervisor General of the King Salman Relief Centre (KSrelief) said "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains one of Sudan's biggest aid supporters. We have provided more than USD 1.2 billion in assistance to Sudan as of the end of 2019."

The strong historical ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Sudan make supporting Sudan and its people during this tumultuous time an urgent priority for the Kingdom.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah expressed pleasure at being in London. "On behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he said, I offer the highest expression of gratitude and appreciation for your excellent initiative in holding this meeting to study the mechanisms of the international response to the humanitarian situation in the Republic of Sudan, and to highlight the most urgent priorities and challenges in Sudan for 2020."

Al Rabeeah insisted Saudi Arabia appreciates the efforts of the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Sweden and His Excellency Sir Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Head of the OCHA, for organizing this meeting. "The Kingdom's leadership wishes all of us success in reaching creative ways to obtain the highest possible amount of funding to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people, and to support social protection and economic reforms to overcome the challenges of the current transitional period," he added.

Saudi Arabia is well aware of the magnitude of the economic, humanitarian, climate and health challenges facing the Sudanese people. In support of Sudan's current transitional period, on 21 April 2019, Saudi Arabia announced it would provide a joint aid package, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. Of a total of USD 3 billion, USD 500 million is being provided by both countries as a deposit to the Sudanese Central Bank to strengthen its financial position and reduce pressure on the Sudanese currency. In addition, Saudi Arabia raised its level of investment in the private sector to meet the needs of many Sudanese citizens.

Al Rabeeah stated KSrelief's plan for Sudan in 2020 includes the implementation of several medical campaigns, two of which will be to combat blindness and its causes, at a cost of USD 750,000. Two additional medical campaigns will include a surgical mission for cardiac care at a cost of USD 1,500,000, and a volunteer medical team to provide treatment of urological disorders at a cost of USD 1,500,000. "The Kingdom also remains keen to support the Sudanese economy, and supports political stability in the country in light of recent events there."

The KSrelief's Supervisor General concluded," The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirms that our humanitarian responsibilities towards the Sudanese people require us to mobilize intensive efforts to prepare for the Donors Conference for Sudan in 2020, with the goal of securing the highest amount of funding possible to help the Sudanese people overcome their current difficulties and to go on to live happy, healthy and productive lives." (ENDS)