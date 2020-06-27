The Royal Thai Government Makes a Donation to the Government of the Republic of the Sudan as Assistance to Combat COVID-19

The Royal Thai Government makes a donation of 1.6 million baht to the Government of the Sudan as humanitarian assistance to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

On 19 June 2020, H.E. Mr. Jesda Katavetin, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented the Royal Thai Government in presenting a donation of 1.6 million baht to the Government of the Republic of the Sudan. The donation was made in response to the request by the Government of the Sudan, which is facing shortages of medical resources in combating the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Rodwan Osman Said, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan to Thailand, representing his government in receiving the donation, expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Royal Thai Government for this humanitarian assistance in time of need.

Thailand and the Sudan enjoy cordial and friendly ties and have expanded their cooperation to cover many fields, especially trade, investment and technical cooperation, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1982. Currently, there are 698 Thai Muslim students studying in the Sudan, which is the second highest number in Africa after Egypt. Most of these students were granted scholarships from the Government of the Sudan and studied at the International University of Africa (IUA)