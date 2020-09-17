ROK Government to Extend 300,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Flood-hit Sudan

1. The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to extend 300,000 U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to the Republic of the Sudan, which has been massively affected by floods from heavy rains that have continued since mid July.

° The assistance consists of provision of relief supplies, such as water purification tablets and blankets, and support for overall emergency relief operations, including offering food, drinking water and shelter through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). The assistance is expected to help bring stability to lives of residents affected by the floods.

2. Aside from the assistance over the floods, the ROK government expressed support for the efforts of the Transitional Government of Sudan for democratization and economic reform, including the willingness to provide assistance worth 7.5 million U.S. dollars in 2020 to support Sudan’s COVID-19 response and social and economic development at the Sudan Partnership Conference in June which Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Taeho attended.

3. As a responsible member of the international community, the ROK government will continue to extend humanitarian assistance to join the efforts to overcome damage by countries and people affected by natural disasters.