Review of the situation in Darfur and benchmarks to assess the measures on Darfur - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/696)

Pursuant to that request, an assessment team from the Secretariat visited the Sudan (Khartoum; Nyala, South Darfur; and El Fasher, North Darfur) from 12 to 26 June 2021. During the visit, the assessment team undertook consultations with the transitional Government of the Sudan and other signatories of the Juba Agreement for Peace in the Sudan, political parties, representatives of three camps for internally displaced persons,1 civil society, including women’s and youth groups, and members of the diplomatic community in the Sudan, as well as staff of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan and members of the United Nations country team. In addition, in order to better appreciate the regional dimensions of the situation in Darfur, the assessment team consulted the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic, the Panel of Experts on Libya, the Panel of Experts on South Sudan and the Panel of Experts on the Sudan. Upon its return to New York, the assessment team consulted members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan and representatives of States in the region.