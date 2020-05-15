Sudan + 1 more
Resolution 2519 (2020) Adopted by the Security Council on 14 May 2020 (S/RES/2519 (2020))
The Security Council,
Reaffirming all previous resolutions and Presidential statements concerning the situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan and underlining the importance of full compliance with and implementation of these,
Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan and South Sudan,
Noting that Sudan and South Sudan have undertaken steps to address insecurity in Abyei, such as participating in joint security monitoring, encouraging such activities to continue, and commending the role of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism between Sudan and South Sudan in this regard,
Encouraging the African Union, the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel, and the UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to intensify their mediation roles with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to encourage them to establish temporary administrative and security arrangements for Abyei and to achieve a political solution for the status of Abyei,
Expressing concern about security threats and targeted attacks against peacekeepers in UNISFA, and calling for improving the safety and security of peacekeepers in fulfilling their mandate in this regard,
Recognizing that the current situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,
Decides to extend until 15 November 2020 the mandate of UNISFA as set out in paragraph 2 of resolution 1990 (2011) and acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, further decides to extend until 15 November 2020 the tasks of UNISFA as set out in paragraph 3 of resolution 1990 (2011), and further decides that UNISFA should continue to implement that mandate and tasks in accordance with resolution 2497 (2019);
Decides to extend until 15 November 2020 UNISFA’s mandate modification set forth in resolution 2024 (2011) and paragraph 1 of resolution 2075 (2012), which provides for UNISFA’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM), and further decides that UNISFA should continue to implement that mandate modification in accordance with resolution 2497 (2019), and that this shall be the final such extension unless the parties take the specific measures described in paragraph 3 of resolution 2497 (2019);
Maintains the authorized troop and police ceilings as set out in paragraphs 4 and 5 of resolution 2497 (2019), and decides to allow postponement in the withdrawal of 295 troops above the authorized troop ceiling only until the Secretary - General lifts his COVID-19 related suspension on troop repatriations;
Reiterates the Security Council’s demand for Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support for UNISFA in the implementation of its mandate, specifically the deployment of UNISFA personnel, including by removing any obstacles that hinder UNISFA’s work to protect civilians in Abyei;
Reiterates that the Abyei area shall be demilitarized from any forces, as well as armed elements of the local communities, other than UNISFA and the Abyei Police Service, and urges the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan and the local communities to take all necessary steps to ensure that Abyei is effectively demilitarized and to extend full cooperation to UNISFA in this regard;
Requests the Secretary General to continue to inform it of progress in implementing UNISFA’s mandate as set out in paragraphs 32 and 33 of resolution 2497 (2019), with a note no later than 31 July 2020, and a written report no later than 15 October 2020;
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.