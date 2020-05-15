Resolution 2519 (2020) Adopted by the Security Council on 14 May 2020 (S/RES/2519 (2020))

The Security Council,

Reaffirming all previous resolutions and Presidential statements concerning the situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan and underlining the importance of full compliance with and implementation of these,

Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan and South Sudan,

Noting that Sudan and South Sudan have undertaken steps to address insecurity in Abyei, such as participating in joint security monitoring, encouraging such activities to continue, and commending the role of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism between Sudan and South Sudan in this regard,

Encouraging the African Union, the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel, and the UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to intensify their mediation roles with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to encourage them to establish temporary administrative and security arrangements for Abyei and to achieve a political solution for the status of Abyei,

Expressing concern about security threats and targeted attacks against peacekeepers in UNISFA, and calling for improving the safety and security of peacekeepers in fulfilling their mandate in this regard,

Recognizing that the current situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,