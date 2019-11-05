Resolution 2495 (2019) (S/RES/2495)

Adopted by the Security Council at its 8654th meeting, on 31 October 2019

The Security Council,

Reaffirming all its previous resolutions and Presidential statements concerning the situation in Sudan and underlining the importance of full compliance with and implementation of these,

Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Sudan,

Reaffirming the basic principles of peacekeeping, such as consent of the parties, impartiality and non-use of force, except in self-defence and defence of the mandate, and recognising that the mandate of each peacekeeping mission is specific to the country concerned, underlining that the mandates that it authorises are consistent with the basic principles, reiterating that the Security Council expects full deliver of the mandates it authorises, and recalling in this regard its resolution 2436 (2018),

Welcoming the signing of the Constitutional Declaration on 17 August 2019 on the establishment of a new civilian-led transitional Government and transitional institutions, and further welcoming the inauguration of the Prime Minister and Sovereign Council on 21 August 2019, and of the Cabinet on 8 September 2019,

Welcoming the commitment in the Constitutional Declaration to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in Sudan by addressing the root causes of conflict and the impact of conflict, commending in this regard the launch of the peace negotiations on 14 October 2019, and noting with appreciation the role of the Government of South Sudan in supporting these negotiations,

Calling on the Government of Sudan, the Darfur armed movements and all stakeholders, including representatives of the internally displaced persons (IDPs), to seize the momentum and engage in inclusive peace negotiations, without preconditions and in accordance with the Constitutional Declaration, and encouraging the parties to the conflict to reach a peace agreement swiftly,

Underscoring that it is imperative that the withdrawal of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) should take into account the progress made in the peace process,

Welcoming the improvements in security conditions in Darfur while expressing concern that the security situation in some regions of Darfur remains precarious due to the destabilising activities of a number of actors which further exacerbate insecurity, threats against civilians in Darfur, inter-communal violence and acts of criminality, and undermines development and the rule of law,

Welcoming the decisions of the Government of Sudan to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and create more favourable conditions for humanitarian actors and encouraging the full implementation of these decisions in order to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Darfur,

Welcoming the agreement signed on 25 September 2019 between the Government of Sudan and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to open a Country Office with field offices in Sudan and encouraging the swift operationalisation of these offices,

Taking note of the Special Report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations (S/2019/816),

Taking note of the letter by the Government of Sudan addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations dated 22 October 2019,

Determining that the situation in Sudan constitutes a threat to international peace and security,

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

Decides to extend until 31 October 2020 the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID); Calls upon the Government of Sudan, Darfur armed movements and all other stakeholders to meaningfully participate and demonstrate progress in advancing peace negotiations with the goal of creating a fair and comprehensive peace, enabling UNAMID to fully drawdown; Decides that UNAMID shall continue to implement its mandate as set out in resolution 2429 (2018) and, in line with existing tasks and in cooperation with the United Nations Country Team, shall focus on:

(i) support to the peace process, including to mediation between the Government of Sudan and the Darfur armed movements, the national Peace Commission, and support for the implementation of any peace agreement, as currently reflected in the Government of Sudan’s strategic priority to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace;

(ii) support to peacebuilding activities, including strengthening the State Liaison Functions (SLFs) and expanding them into Jebel Marra;

(iii) the protection of civilians, monitoring and reporting on human rights, including sexual and gender-based violence and grave violations against children, the facilitation of humanitarian assistance and the safety and security of humanitarian personnel, and contribute to the creation of the necessary security conditions for the voluntary, informed, safe, dignified and sustainable return of refugees and IDPs, or, where appropriate, their local integration or relocation to a third location;

Takes note of the first option provided in paragraph 45(i) of the Special Report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations (S/2019/816) and decides that until 31 March 2020 UNAMID shall maintain its current troop and police ceilings, and further decides that during this period UNAMID shall maintain all team sites for mandate implementation, with the exception of its sector headquarters in South Darfur, which shall be closed in line with paragraph 5 of this resolution, whilst being prepared for the timely and responsible closure of additional team sites following a decision of the Security Council; Acknowledges the Government of Sudan’s commitment, in line with United Nations rules and regulations, to use handed-over UNAMID team sites exclusively for civilian end-user purposes, and urges the Government of Sudan to ensure that UNAMID team sites previously handed-over and team sites that will be handed over in the future are utilised to this effect; Requests the Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to provide the Security Council with a Special Report no later than 31 January 2020, on the following:

(i) an assessment of the situation on the ground, an update on the peace process, information on the status of previously handed-over UNAMID team sites, and recommendations on the appropriate course of action regarding the drawdown of UNAMID;

(ii) options for a follow-on presence to UNAMID, based on the views and the needs of Government of Sudan;