Reports of excessive use of force against children in Sudan

From Kambou Fofana, Acting UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 23 December 2021 – “The increase in inter-communal violence in West Darfur, most recently in Jebel Moon has resulted in a high death toll, including children. Families continue to be displaced fleeing violence. We also received reports of gender-based violence in the area.

“At protests in Khartoum earlier in the week, children and women were among the injured. We are closely following harrowing reports of rape of women and girls during the protests.

“UNICEF calls on all authorities in Sudan to protect all children from all forms of violence and harm including during conflict and political events. The use of excessive force against civilians is unnecessary and should be avoided, always”.

