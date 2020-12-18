Reporting Sexual Violence in Sudan - January to October 2020

Increasingly, violent sexual attacks in the Darfur region are being reported in the media by families and community leaders.

We know that many more incidents of sexual violence are taking place and going undetected, and are aware that these reported attacks only provide a small glimpse of the reality that women and girls face in Sudan, particularly in the Darfur region.

This document analyses 18 cases of sexual violence against 39 women and girls in the period from January to October 2020: 38 are survivors living with the resultant trauma; one woman was killed after being raped.