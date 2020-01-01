Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan (S/2019/975)

I. Introduction

II. Background

By its resolution 1556 (2004), the Security Council imposed an arms embargo on all non-governmental entities and individuals, including the Janjaweed, operating in the States of North Darfur, South Darfur and West Darfur in the Sudan. By its resolution 1591 (2005), the Council broadened the scope of the arms embargo to include all parties to the N’Djamena Ceasefire Agreement and any other belligerents in those States (subsequently confirmed, in resolution 2035 (2012), to also include the new States of East and Central Darfur). Exemptions to the measures were also included.

By its resolution 1591 (2005), the Security Council also established a committee to monitor the implementation of the arms embargo and the two additional measures, a travel ban and an asset freeze, imposed through the same resolution on individuals, to be designated by the Committee, on the basis of the criteria contained in the resolution. The Council, by its resolution 2035 (2012), subsequently extended the applicability of the designation criteria to entities. By its resolution 1672 (2006), the Council designated four individuals as subject to the travel ban and asset freeze.

The enforcement of the arms embargo was strengthened in resolution 1945 (2010), when the Security Council clarified the exemptions to that measure and made the sale or supply of arms and related materiel to the Sudan not prohibited by the embargo contingent upon the necessary end user documentation. The exemptions to the embargo were further updated in resolution 2035 (2012).

By its resolution 1769 (2007), the Security Council provided for an arms embargo monitoring aspect to the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). In its resolution 2228 (2015), the Council requested UNAMID to discontinue all other tasks not aligned to its revised strategic priorities, which did not include any reference to the above-mentioned monitoring role. The Council expressed deep concern over the proliferation of arms, in particular small arms and light weapons, and requested UNAMID to continue to cooperate in that context with the Panel of Experts on the Sudan in order to facilitate its work. The Council reiterated its concern and request in its resolution 2363 (2017).

The Panel of Experts, operating under the direction of the Committee, was established by the Security Council in its resolution 1591 (2005) to assist the Committee in monitoring the implementation of the measures and to act as a source of information for potential designations. The membership of the Panel, which initially consisted of four experts, was increased to five experts by the Council in its resolution 1713 (2006). The Panel’s mandate was renewed most recently in resolution 2455 (2019).