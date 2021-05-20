Report of the Secretary-General on the situation in the Sudan and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (S/2021/470) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1 . The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2524 (2020), in which the Council decided to establish the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS) and requested that the Secretary-General report to the Council every 90 days on the implementation of the UNITAMS mandate. The report covers the situation in the Sudan related to political, security, humanitarian and socioeconomic developments and to the protection of civilians, human rights and the rule of law, as well as climate security and development cooperation, during the period from 16 February 2021 to 1 May 2021. It provides an update on the establishment of the Mission, and outlines benchmarks and associated indicators designed to measure progress in the delivery of the nine strategic priorities across the four pillars of the UNITAMS mandate, as per resolution 2524 (2020).

II. Significant developments

A. Political situation

2 . Despite persistent challenges, the transitional Government of the Sudan continued to advance towards broadening democratic governance and furthering peacemaking efforts. However, the reporting period was characterized by limited progress in advancing key elements of the political transition, with the establishment of the Transitional Legislative Council still pending. While the Prime Minister had announced that State governors (walis) would be appointed by 15 February, followed by the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council no later than 25 February, these appointments did not occur in accordance with the envisioned timeline. The only exception was the reported appointment of Minni Minawi, head of the Sudan Liberation Army-Minni Minawi faction (SLA/MM), as Governor of the Darfur region per a decree of 29 April. This appointment is in keeping with the provisions of the Juba Agreement for Peace in the Sudan, which granted the authority for this appointment to the Darfuri armed groups that participated in the peace process, with the deputy to be appointed by the transitional Government.

3 . On 28 February, the expanded transitional Government (referred to as the “peace Government”), which now includes representatives of the armed group signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement, announced its programme of work, forming the basis of its strategic vision. Notably, the programme of work identifies the following five priority areas:

(a) Socioeconomic issues, including the empowerment of women and the improvement of basic service delivery;

(b) Peace, which includes the implementation of the Agreement and the completion of the peace process;

(c) Security, including the drafting of a national security strategy, the protection of civilians, disarmament, demobilization and the reintegration and reform of security agencies;

(d) International relations, including the improvement of regional and international relations;

(e) Democratic transition, including the establishment of transitional bodies and commissions, transitional justice, the combating of corruption, preparations for elections, a national census and the drafting of a constitution.

4 . On 4 March, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairperson of the Sovereign Council, issued a constitutional decree outlining the broad parameters of a federal system of government in the Sudan. The decision remains in line with the Constitutional Document, which calls for the establishment of a federal Government in the Sudan, and with elements of the Juba Peace Agreement. However, the decree postponed the formal application of the federal system until the conference on the system of governance is convened in due course. The Ministry of Federal Governance commenced technical preparations for the holding of the governance conference, which includes three steps: a technical workshop, followed by consultations at the State level, and the convening of the governance conference itself at the national level. The technical workshop was held from 27 to 29 April. The governance conference, once it is formally convened, is expected to address a number of key issues, including the demarcation of borders and administrative divisions of the various regions, as well as aspects related to governance, such as the associated structures, powers and competencies of the various regions. To increase inclusivity and legitimacy, the process envisages broad civic participation, including through the establishment of a constitutional commission, with chapters at the regional level.

5 . Efforts to engage with the non-signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement continued during the reporting period. On 28 March, Lieutenant General al-Burhan and the commander of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North (SPLM/N) Abdelaziz al-Hilu faction signed a declaration of principles affirming the parties’ commitment to engage in negotiations in Juba. The negotiations are scheduled to start towards the end of May under the auspices of the Government of South Sudan. Among other elements, the declaration affirms the following: the recognition of the diversity of the Sudan; the right to a federal or decentralized system of governance; the need to establish a civil, democratic, federal State that guarantees freedom of religion and belief; and the need to ensure that personal status laws do not conflict with basic rights. It also calls for an equitable distribution of resources and wealth, the ratification of human rights conventions and the integration and unification of armed forces. However, the declaration recognizes that a permanent ceasefire will follow only after broader security arrangements are agreed upon as part of a comprehensive settlement.

6 . The signing of this declaration of principles was welcomed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the National Ummah Party, the Sudanese Congress Party and armed group signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement, namely SLA/MM, the Justice and Equality Movement and the SPLM/N Malik Agar faction. However, the Ansar movement, the religious movement closely affiliated with the National Ummah Party, criticized the parties’ commitment to the separation of religion an d State and emphasized that this concept could not be superimposed by one party and should be determined at the constitutional conference.

7 . On 18 March, Abdul Wahid al-Nur, leader of the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid faction (SLA/AW), met with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Juba to discuss their respective visions for achieving a comprehensive peace in the Sudan. Abdul Wahid Al-Nur proposed a road map for a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue not related to the Juba Peace Agreement. On 29 April, the SLA/AW issued a statement denying engagement with the South Sudanese mediation team as part of the Agreement.

8 . Meanwhile, there was limited progress in the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement. On 11 March, the Sovereign Council established the National High Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement, led by the Deputy Chairperson of the Sovereign Council, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, and four out of the five subcommittees corresponding to the five tracks of the Agreement. The remaining committee (focusing on the eastern track) will be established following the resolution of outstanding political issues, including matters related to representation and reconciliation. In this regard, consultations between the transitional authorities and relevant eastern stakeholders continued to proceed.

9 . On 25 March, the Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Mostafa Tambour became the latest signatory to the Juba Peace Agreement. Tambour signed the Agreement in Juba in the presence of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Sovereign Council member El Hadi Idris, the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Sudan and the South Sudanese mediation team.

10 . The transitional Government commenced the process for the identification of assembly areas for the armed groups, although the ceasefire monitoring mechanisms in Darfur as envisaged in the Juba Peace Agreement have not yet been established. Following the escalation of intercommunal violence in El Geneina, West Darfur, in early April, the Security and Defence Council of the Sudan announced that it would accelerate plans to form the joint protection force for Darfur. It is expected that the size of this force, which will have a substantial police component, will be expanded from 12,000 to 20,000 personnel.

11 . The South Sudanese mediation team visited Khartoum during the reporting period to discuss with Sudanese parties to the Juba Peace Agreement and the United Nations the steps needed to accelerate the implementation of the Juba agreements. Discussions included efforts to complete the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council, government institutions, the appointment of walis, the status of the eastern track and engagement with non-signatories. UNITAMS expressed its readiness to support the upcoming rounds of negotiations through the provision of good offices, technical assistance and logistical support. As one of the guarantors of the Agreement, South Sudan issued a letter on 13 April requesting UNITAMS, participating Member States and international organizations to nominate their representatives to serve on the monitoring and evaluation mechanism of the Agreement, which was to hold its first meeting after Ramadan.

12 . On 30 March, the technical committee of the Security and Defence Council called for the rapid implementation of security arrangements provided for under the Juba Peace Agreement and the removal of armed elements from the capital and major cities to reduce the potential for armed conflict. This call was made in response to growing concerns over the presence of multiple armed groups in the capital, despite being signatories to the Agreement. There was a well-founded fear that, unless addressed, the proximity of troops and underlying tensions might lead to violent confrontations and to the further militarization of the urban centre. Moreover, their continuing presence would be in contrast to the expressed objectives of the revolution, which underscored the importance of strengthened civilian rule. This followed an announcement by Lieutenant General al-Burhan on 15 March, in which he called on SLA/MM forces to vacate the premises of the Sudan Olympic Committee, which they had reportedly entered on 8 March.

13 . On 4 April, SLA/MM issued a statement criticizing the lack of progress in the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement six months after its signature, noting delays in completing the transitional governance structures and appointing the walis, and “stagnation” in the implementation of the security arrangements. The statement added that the December revolution was “at a crossroads”.

14 . Women continued to advocate for their rights. On 8 April, women protesters marched to the Ministries of Justice and Interior and to the Office of the Attorney General to present a petition calling for the rights of women to be guaranteed at all levels of governance and in legislation. Protesters demanded the adoption of international treaties and conventions, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol), aimed at ending discrimination against women, and called for political rights, including by removing obstacles to the political participation of women, notably in the peace process, and amending the electoral law to facilitate the participation of women as voters and candidates. They also called for an end to gender-based discrimination in the workplace and criminal justice reform, emphasizing the criticality of repealing laws that restrict the rights and freedoms of women, including freedom of movement, the right to adopt and equal inheritance rights, and that permit forced or early marriages. Protesters also called for the criminalization of domestic violence, for the safety and security of women and girls in the public and private spheres and for the reform of law enforcement and the judiciary, including the formation of prosecution offices and courts specialized in gender-based violence. Some demonstrators filed complaints after reportedly being assaulted at the protest. Notably, on 27 April, the Council of Ministers approved the Maputo Protocol, and approved the ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, with reservations to articles 2, 16 and 29 (1). Women’s groups have been vocal in their criticism of these reservations, as they relate to the core provisions of the Convention, notably those designed to elimina te discrimination and provide women with access to justice.