Report of the Secretary-General on the situation in the Sudan and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (S/2020/1155) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2524 (2020), by which the Council established the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS) and requested the Secretary-General to report every 90 days on the implementation of its mandate. The report covers political, security, socioeconomic and humanitarian developments as well as developments related to human rights and the rule of law in the Sudan from 9 September to 23 November 2020, and provides an update on the establishment of the Mission. The 90-day report on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) is included as an annex.

II. Significant developments

2. Over the past months, the Sudan continued to make progress in its democratic transition, despite considerable challenges. A key achievement was the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement on 3 October after a year of negotiations. Meanwhile, the situation remained fragile, with civil unrest in parts of the country, pockets of violence in Darfur and tribal frictions generating clashes in Eastern Sudan. The economic situation remained dire and humanitarian needs continued to grow.

Political and security situation

3. The reporting period saw the signing of the Juba Agreement for Peace in the Sudan, which was the formalization of the peace agreement reached in Juba at the end of August between the transitional Government, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA)-Minni Minawi. The Agreement is a crucial step forward in the implementation of the political benchmarks of the transitional period as outlined in the Constitutional Document. It includes several region-specific protocols and one protocol on national issues. The national protocol notably stipulates that the 39-month-long transition envisaged in the Constitutional Document is to start from the signing of the Agreement. It also stipulates how positions in the transitional institutions are to be allocated to the signatories. After being endorsed by the High Peace Council on 14 September, the parties formalized the Agreement in Juba on 3 October by posing their signatures.

4. While this development was broadly welcomed in the Sudan as creating momentum towards a more wide-ranging peace, some groups from Eastern Sudan started to backtrack on earlier commitments, citing issues over representation, and a number of political parties rejected the Agreement. The Agreement’s implementation has faced challenges, including ambitious timelines. It stipulates, inter alia, that representatives of the armed movements are to be appointed to the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers within seven days of the Constitutional Document being amended to reflect the provisions of the peace deal. The implementation of this provision and many others remained pending.

5. Following the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers amended the Constitutional Document in a joint meeting held on 18 October, thereby incorporating the Agreement into the Constitutional Document as an integral part. This prompted discussion among political forces about how such amendments needed to be made and, in particular, whether they needed to be approved by the Transitional Legislative Council. The most controversial amendment was the addition of article 80 to the Constitutional Document, which provides for the establishment of the Council of Partners for the Transitional Period. The Council, which consists of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the military and the signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement, is mandated to discuss major political issues that arise during the transition. The addition of article 80 was criticized by some members of FFC, who denounced it as an attempt to supplant the group’s role as a “political incubator” for the transitional period. They maintained that only the Transitional Legislative Council had the right to amend the Constitutional Document and called for the rescission of the new article. The amendment to article 20 also gave rise to controversy, as it allows representatives of the signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement who are members of the transitional Government, to run in the elections following the transitional period.

6. On 26 October, all transition partners, including SRF, agreed that there was a need to move forward with the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council before the end of November and confirmed the previous agreement that 60 members would be selected by the military, 165 by FFC and 75 by the armed movements bloc with which the transitional Government has reached peace agreements. That bloc thus far comprised SRF and SLA-Minni Minawi. On 12 November, the Chair of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, granted a general amnesty to all people who fought in Sudan’s armed conflicts, in line with the Juba Peace Agreement, with the exclusion of those for whom arrest warrants had been issued by the International Criminal Court or who were wanted for genocide and crimes against humanity, or for war crimes falling under the jurisdiction of the Special Court for Crimes Committed in Darfur whose establishment is part of the Juba Peace Agreement.

On 15 November, the signatories to the Agreement arrived in Khartoum. Subsequently, on 21 November, FFC announced that the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council would not be completed until 31 December so as to take the views of SRF into consideration and to allow for a comprehensive dialogue with groups that were not signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change about their share in the legislative structure, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitutional Document. The Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and FFC also resolved to develop a national security strategy as one of their urgent tasks for the transitional period.

7. The transitional Government continued its efforts to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment. In the Juba Peace Agreement, the signatories reiterate their commitment to promoting gender equality in line with the Constitutional Document, in particular the provisions stipulating that women are to make up at least 40 per cent of the Transitional Legislative Council. All groups represented in the legislative body should therefore be required to secure women’s representation in proportion to their membership allocation. In addition, in line with the transitional Government’s commitments, the Ministry of Labour and Social Development had planned a launch event for the Sudanese national action plan on women, peace and security (2020 – 2022) for 31 October, but that had to be postponed because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The action plan, which was endorsed by the transitional Government in March 2020, is aimed, inter alia, at ensuring women’s participation in peacebuilding and decision-making; recognizing women’s rights before, during and after conflict situations; and ensuring the protection of women against gender-based violence such as rape and sexual slavery, and putting an end to impunity.

8. Against that backdrop, the Sudanese political landscape continued to undergo realignments among political forces. On 5 November, a grouping of nine resistance committees, and a splinter faction of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) allied with the Sudanese Communist Party, issued separate statements criticizing FFC. While the committees rejected the distribution of parliamentary seats among the signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement that FFC was proposing, the SPA faction took issue with the composition of the FFC central council, among other issues. On 7 November, the Sudanese Communist Party announced its withdrawal from FFC, the National Consensus Forces and all their affiliated bodies.

9. Tensions escalated in Khartoum on 21 October during demonstrations called for by a group of political parties, members of the FFC and SPA to commemorate the 1964 revolution. Demonstrators demanded government reform and the reversal of the amendments to the Constitutional Document. One protester was killed, which triggered more protests the next day. Another protester died of her injuries on 25 October.

10. Furthermore, the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement has been challenged in the east of the country. Several groups withdrew their support for the signing of the eastern track of the Agreement by the United People’s Front for Liberation and Justice and the opposition Beja Congress, claiming that those two factions did not represent political forces on the ground. In Sinkat, Red Sea state, the nazirs (administrators appointed by the states) and independent chiefs of the Beja community held a three-day conference on peace, development and justice from 27 to 29 September. The participants called for the unification of all three eastern states into one region, as well as for the formation of a high coordination body composed of all eastern communities that was to agree, without external interference, on powersharing arrangements and demands for self-determination. Their recommendations were presented to Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Deputy Chair of the Sovereign Council, who attended the conference on its final day. On 8 October, the council of Beja nazirs reiterated its opposition to the eastern track of the Juba Peace Agreement.

11. Tensions persisted in the region and, in early October, protests led by members of the Beja community aimed at removing the interim Governor of Kassala, a member of the Bani Amir community, led to the closure of the port at Port Sudan and of the main highway to Khartoum. On 11 October, the Chair of the Sovereign Council met with a senior delegation of the Beja community and pledged to find a way forward that would satisfy all actors in Eastern Sudan and to reopen the eastern track of the peace process. Three days later, the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, dismissed the interim Governor. Nonetheless, communal tensions between the Bani Amir and the Beja escalated and, on 14 October, six members of the Beja tribe were killed and at least 20 injured in communal clashes in Port Sudan and Sawakin. Authorities in Red Sea state declared a curfew from 14 to 18 October. In response to the removal of the interim Governor, the Bani Amir community called for a protest to denounce the decision. Although initially peaceful, the protest, which took place on 15 October, turned violent after demonstrators proceeded towards the premises of the st ate government of Kassala to hand over a petition. The police reportedly opened fire, killing seven demonstrators. One member of the Rapid Support Forces was also killed, while 19 people were injured.

12. On 3 September, Abdelaziz Al-Hilu, leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) faction that bears his name, and Prime Minister Hamdok, signed a joint agreement on principles. On 8 October, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in his capacity as Deputy Chair of the Sovereign Council, and Mr. Al-Hilu met in Juba, where they agreed that workshops would be organized to take stock and share best practices with participants from both sides, after which the talks would resume to discuss outstanding issues. This was a step forward, as on 20 August, Al-Hilu had withdrawn from earlier negotiations in protest against Mr. Dagalo’s involvement in the peace talks. The first workshop was held in Juba from 29 October to 1 November with the participation of the transitional Government and the Abdelaziz Al-Hilu faction. International experts gave presentations about the experiences gained by other countries in managing religious diversity. The workshop was aimed at developing mutual understanding on outstanding issues pertinent to the negotiations, such as the issue of religion and the State, with a view to finalizing the joint agreement on principles signed on 3 September and allowing formal negotiations to begin.