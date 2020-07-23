Report of the Secretary-General on Children and armed conflict in the Sudan (S/2020/614)

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the sixth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in the Sudan and covers the period from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019. It contains descriptions of the trends in grave violations committed against children since the previous report ( S/2017/191 ) and outlines the progress and challenges since the adoption of the conclusions by the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict in July 2017 ( S/AC.51/2017/3 ). The violations presented in the report have been verified by the country task force on monitoring and reporting, co-chaired by the African UnionUnited Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for Darfur, and the Resident Coordinator and UNICEF for the Two Areas (Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile) and Abyei. Where possible, perpetrators are identified.

The present report shows continuing trends in grave violations affecting children in Darfur, with the most prevalent being killing and maiming and sexual violence. Most of the violations were committed by unidentified armed elements and occurred in the context of intercommunal violence or conflicts between nomads and farmers. Children in rural areas and internally displaced children continued to be particularly vulnerable to grave violations and suffered from the prevalence of explosive remnants of war. Almost one third of the total violations against children were attributed to Government security forces, often in the context of military operations, attacks against civilian populations or excessive use of force against demonstrators. Infighting between different factions of the Sudan Liberation ArmyAbdul Wahid (SLA-AW) further caused grave violations against children. In the Two Areas, very few violations against children were verified owing to the continued lack of access to areas under the control of armed groups. The present report also details progress made in engaging parties to conflict to end and prevent grave violations, such as the completion of the action plan to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children by the Government and progress in the development and implementation of action plans with armed groups.