Report of the Secretary-General on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (S/2017/1113) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

II. Conflict analysis

Fighting between the Government of the Sudan forces and armed groups

The armed groups of the Sudan Liberation Army/Minni Minawi (SLA/MM) and the Gibril Ibrahim faction of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM/Gibril) remained largely inactive in Darfur, while the area of operations of the Sudan Liberation Army/Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) continued to be limited to pockets of the Jebel Marra amid reports of further fragmentations and involvement in acts of banditry. UNAMID reported clashes between a suspected dormant cell of JEM and Sudanese Armed Forces/Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Birkat Saira area, 25 km east of Saraf Omra, on 22 November, in the context of the weapons collection campaign, which resulted in the capture of 16 rebels. A clash also took place in Feina, north-east of Kass, on 21 October, when SLA/AW reportedly encroached an area controlled by a splinter group.

Weapons collection campaign and impact on security

In several camps for internally displaced persons in Central Darfur, namely, North and Straina camps in Nertiti area, and Hasahisa, Hamidiya Khamsa and Dagayeg in the Zalingei area, and surrounding areas comprising of Orokom Fatnakaral and Tamar Boljimail villages, the communities expressed concern about the involvement of RSF in the disarmament campaign and requested UNAMID presence during the conduct of the exercise.

In the same context, the Government is reasserting control over the camps for internally displaced persons, including settlements that, to date, had been considered out of their reach. On 2 November, in an apparent show of force, its security forces entered parts of the Kalma camp in South Darfur, with dozens of gun trucks and anti personnel carriers. Subsequently, the Joint Special Representative held two meetings with the Second Vice-President of the Sudan and with the Governor of South Darfur, on 9 and 14 November, which resulted in the establishment of a trilateral committee composed of the internally displaced persons, the state government and UNAMID, to oversee the collection of weapons in Kalma camp as of 10 December. No incidents have been reported to date.

The initiation of the second phase of the mandatory collection of weapons as of mid-October has de facto strengthened the control of RSF over the security situation in Darfur, while expanding the scope of the campaign to the camps for internally displaced persons. In this context, Government forces defeated the Savanna militia group, composed mainly of Southern Rizeigat, after clashes in Kutum, North Darfur, on 23 October, then in Shearia, East Darfur, on 30 October, and finally in Korma area, North Darfur, on 10 November, where they captured its leader, Abdallah Rizkallah, and nine militia. On 26 November, 14 RSF and nine border guards were killed, following a reported ambush against RSF by the border guard units under the command of Musa Hilal. RSF eventually arrested Musa Hilal in his stronghold of Misteriya, North Darfur, and transferred him to Khartoum.

Intercommunal conflicts

The start of seasonal migration in October was marked by a higher number of fatalities and an increase in criminality, notably in North and West Darfur. During the period under review, three intercommunal clashes occurred, resulting in 45 fatalities, compared with eight clashes, resulting in 19 fatalities, reported during the previous period. All the clashes were attributable to disputes over livestock, criminality and revenge attacks. Some farming communities requested protection from RSF to prevent potential clashes with migrating herders. In October, following clashes between the Ma’aliya and the Rizeigat in East Darfur, the Sudanese Armed Forces were withdrawn and replaced by RSF in the buffer zone between the two groups.

Communal tensions were reported in West, North and South Darfur. In West Darfur, subclans of the Rizeigat (Awlad Id, Awlad Zaid and Ereigat) clashed with the Zaghawa on 17 October in Hatam village (25 km south-east of Kulbus town), over the ownership of camels, which resulted in the deaths of 16 Zaghawa and 11 Rizeigat. The Sudan-Chad joint border forces were deployed to contain the violence. In North Darfur, following the killing of two Mahariya on 18 October, the kinsmen of the deceased traced the perpetrators to Umm La‘ota village (9 km north-west of Kabkabiyah town), where two Mahariya and two Tama were killed during the ensuing clashes. The authorities, in collaboration with RSF, managed to contain the situation. In South Darfur, the Salamat and the Fallata clashed on 24 October over cattle rustling in the Dejaj area (55 km west of Graida) in which four Fallata, including two women, and five Salamat men were killed.

The annual migration of nomadic herders, which usually coincides with the harvest season, was marked by an increase in criminality in the areas of El Fasher, Kabkabiyah, Kutum and Tawilah in North Darfur as well as El Geneina and Masteri in West Darfur, increasing tensions between farmers and herders. On 25 October, the crop protection committee in Khazan Jadid, East Darfur, reported rising tensions between farmers and herders in the western areas due to large numbers of the Baggara and the Abbala migrating north to south. In South Darfur, on 27 October, a group of armed nomads attacked Fallata and Fur returnees in Funguli village, 54 km north-west of the team site at Menawashei, in East Jebel Marra locality, killing five and injuring several others. There were also reports of armed nomads destroying farms in Shangil Tobaya, North Darfur, on 29 October.