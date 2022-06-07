Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in the Sudan (A/HRC/50/22) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 2

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Summary

In its resolution S-32/1, the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to designate an expert on human rights in the Sudan. It also requested the High Commissioner, with the assistance of the designated expert, to present to the Council at its fiftieth session a comprehensive report focusing on the situation of human rights since, and human rights violations and abuses committed during, the period of the military takeover. On 12 November 2021, the High Commissioner designated Adama Dieng as the Expert on human rights in the Sudan. The present report covers the period from 25 October 2021 to 10 April 2022 and is based on information and observations gathered by the Expert with the assistance of and in cooperation with the United Nations joint human rights office in the Sudan, through, inter alia, engagement with all relevant parties, including civil society. The report depicts the key human rights challenges faced by the Sudan since the military takeover and contains recommendations to address them.

I. Introduction and methodology

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution S-32/1. It covers the period from 25 October 2021 to 10 April 2022 and is focused on the situation of human rights since, and human rights violations and abuses committed during, the period of the military takeover in the Sudan.

2. The report was shared in advance with the Sudanese authorities for factual comments on the observations and findings presented herein.

3. The Expert on human rights in Sudan, Adama Dieng, visited the Sudan from 20 to 24 February 2022, with the cooperation and support of the Sudanese authorities,2 and met with senior officials, civil society representatives, human rights defenders, victims, witnesses and families of victims of human rights violations. These meetings informed his understanding of the human rights situation and complex social, civil, economic, political and cultural rights challenges faced by the Sudan.

4. The report is based on information gathered by the Expert with the assistance of and in cooperation with the United Nations joint human rights office in the Sudan, including through interviews with more than 100 victims and eyewitnesses, site visits and analysis of evidence, including medical evidence, photographs and video footage.