Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in the Sudan (A/HRC/48/46) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

In its resolution 45/25, the Human Rights Council decided to end the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan and requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a written report, assessing the progress made and the remaining challenges, including the work of the United Nations country office and its fields presences, and to present it to the Human Rights Council at its forty-eighth session. The present report, which covers the period from October 2020 to 30 June 2021, is based on information received through the direct engagement of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Sudan with the Government of the Sudan and other national stakeholders, including civil society organizations working in the Sudan.

I. Introduction

1. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) opened its country office in the Sudan in December 2019 in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 42/35 (2019) and the host country agreement that was signed with the Government of the Sudan on 25 September 2019. On 4 June 2020, the Security Council, by its resolution 2524 (2020), decided to establish the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) with a human rights mandate. As of 1 January 2021, in line with the 2011 policy on human rights in United Nations peace operations and political missions, the OHCHR country office in the Sudan has been integrated with the UNITAMS Office of Support to Civilian Protection, referred to in the present report as the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Sudan.

2. Currently, the Joint Office has 21 staff, including 3 staff in three field offices (El Fasher, Kadugli and El Damazin), and recruitment is ongoing to fully equip the Joint Office to enable it to respond to the human rights challenges in the Sudan. Extrabudgetary resources fund the total financial needs of the United Nations country office for 2021, complemented by regular budget allocations for human rights posts funded by UNITAMS. The Joint Office is nevertheless seeking sustainable multi-year contributions for 2022–2023.

3. The present report covers the period from October 2020 to 30 June 2021. A draft of the report was shared with the Government of the Sudan to provide it with an opportunity to comment on the observations and findings of OHCHR.