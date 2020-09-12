Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan - Comments by the State (A/HRC/45/53/Add.1)

The Sudan thanks the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan for availing the opportunity to comment on the observations and findings of the draft report which was received by the Sudan’s Permanent Mission in Geneva as an attachment to his note verbal dated 1st of July 2020, and in which he welcomes receiving the response of the Sudanese authorities by 16 July 2020 (i.e. 15 days period including transmission time and weekend). In this regard, Sudan would like to refer to Article 13(c) of the Annex to HRC Resolution 5/2 of 18 June 2007 (Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate-holders of the Human Rights Council) which provides that the State concerned shall be given adequate time to respond. Paragraph 74 of the Manual of Operations of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council of August 2008 states that: ideally, six weeks should be allowed for Government comments to be taken into account.