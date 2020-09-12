Sudan
Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan - Comments by the State (A/HRC/45/53/Add.1)
Human Rights Council
Forty-fifth session
14 September–2 October 2020
Agenda item 10
Technical assistance and capacity building
A. Introduction
The Sudan thanks the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan for availing the opportunity to comment on the observations and findings of the draft report which was received by the Sudan’s Permanent Mission in Geneva as an attachment to his note verbal dated 1st of July 2020, and in which he welcomes receiving the response of the Sudanese authorities by 16 July 2020 (i.e. 15 days period including transmission time and weekend). In this regard, Sudan would like to refer to Article 13(c) of the Annex to HRC Resolution 5/2 of 18 June 2007 (Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate-holders of the Human Rights Council) which provides that the State concerned shall be given adequate time to respond. Paragraph 74 of the Manual of Operations of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council of August 2008 states that: ideally, six weeks should be allowed for Government comments to be taken into account.
Since the establishment of the special procedures in respect of the Sudan, Sudan continued to engage and cooperate with the mandate holders, a fact that has been affirmed in all HRC resolutions under the Agenda Item concerned. The postponement of the IE visit to Sudan during his current mandate would be justifiable taking into consideration the recent developments worldwide, due to health measures related to (Covid-19 Pandemic), specially the regulations and travel of travels imposed by the UN Secretary General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Sudan hopes that the Independent Expert will take into consideration the present comments by the Government of the Sudan in his final report, and request the OHCHR Secretariat to circulate the same as an addendum to the IE’s report, pursuant to Article 8 (d) of the Annex to HRC Resolution 5/2.