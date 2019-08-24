Regular Press Briefing by the Information Service, 23 August 2019 - Flooding in Sudan

excerpt

Flooding in Sudan

Jens Laerke, for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), read out the following statement:

“Some 54 people have died as a consequence of heavy rains and flash floods that have hit Sudan since the beginning of July, and nearly 194,000 people have been affected across the country, according to Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission.

The deaths are mainly due to collapsed roofs and electrocution.

More than 37,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged and with the rainy season expected to last until October, and more rainfall in the forecast, humanitarians are concerned by the high likelihood of more flash floods.

The worst affected state is the White Nile in the south of Sudan, with more than 66,000 people affected and more than 13,000 houses destroyed or damaged.

In total, 15 of Sudan's 18 states have been hit and reports from government authorities and humanitarian partners indicate that people urgently need emergency shelter, food, health services and clean water and sanitation. There's also need for vector control to limit the spread of water-borne diseases by insects and drainage of stagnant water.

Crucial infrastructures such as water points, schools and latrines have been damaged and some roads have become impassable, cutting off entire villages and communities, especially in the worst-affected White Nile, but also in Kassala, Khartoum and Gerdaref States.

In many places, families have lost their livestock which may aggravate already rising food insecurity. Across Sudan, the number of severely food-insecure people rose to an estimated 5.8 million at the beginning of the lean season in July this year, an increase of more than two million compared with the start of the 2018 season.

The humanitarian coordination is led by the Government and local authorities, and the UN and humanitarian partners are supporting and responding to the floods with prepositioned relief items including medical supplies, food rations and non-food items, mosquito nets, tents and plastic sheeting. However, stocks are quickly being depleted and must be replenished to sustain the response.

There has been a good level of response so far, but the Humanitarian Response Plan which underpins the UN’s and partners’ response is highly underfunded. Of the US$1.1 billion required to respond to the overall needs in Sudan this year, 30 per cent has been provided by donors. While this generosity is appreciated, there’s an urgent case for an immediate injection of additional funding to sustain the operation.”

Answering journalists’ questions, Mr. Laerke reiterated that the priority need was shelter, since so many homes had been destroyed in the floods and many people had been dispersed. The Government and humanitarian agencies were providing emergency response in the form of plastic sheeting and tents, but a more durable solution was needed. Despite the recent political turbulence in Sudan, the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission had retained its leadership in the humanitarian response. It was leading the Flood Task Force, co-chaired by OCHA, which continued to coordinate and facilitate flood response efforts, identify response gaps and ensure they were addressed on time.

As far as the funding for the response was concerned, Mr. Laerke said it was hard to identify immediate funding gaps. What was happening in Sudan was an emergency upon an emergency. At the start of the year, the United Nations had already launched a $1.1 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for the country’s existing humanitarian needs, such as the rising food insecurity which predated the flooding. In emergencies, funding was often redirected from one place or activity to another, which then affected the entirety of the humanitarian operation. The priority for OCHA was to identify projects and activities in the Humanitarian Response Plan that donors wished to support.