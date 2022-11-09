Regional Bureau for East, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes: Sudan Situation: Population of Concern to UNHCR (as of 30 September 2022)

Sudan + 10 more
Related Content
Ethiopia + 6 more
Regional Bureau for East, Horn of Africa and Great Lakes Region: Ethiopia Situation I Refugees, asylum-seekers and IDPs (as of 30 September 2022)
Statement by Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, expressing concerns about the ongoing risk of violence in the Blue Nile region, Sudan
IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Aj Jabalain (Albarasha and Shenibo), White Nile, Update 1: 8 November 2022
Uganda + 10 more