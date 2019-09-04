A record number of Sudanese face a food crisis

A record 6.3 million people in Sudan are experiencing a food crisis. The number, which accounts for 14 per cent of the country’s population, is the highest on record since the introduction of Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis in Sudan in 2007.

Significant macroeconomic challenges which have resulted in high inflation rates, soaring food prices and shortages of foreign currency and cash are the main drivers of the current crisis.

Read more on UNOCHA.