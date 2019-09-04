04 Sep 2019

A record number of Sudanese face a food crisis

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original
© Sari Omer/OCHA
A WFP food distribution to IDPs near the Murta settlement, Kadugli.
© Sari Omer/OCHA

A record 6.3 million people in Sudan are experiencing a food crisis. The number, which accounts for 14 per cent of the country’s population, is the highest on record since the introduction of Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis in Sudan in 2007.

Significant macroeconomic challenges which have resulted in high inflation rates, soaring food prices and shortages of foreign currency and cash are the main drivers of the current crisis.

Read more on UNOCHA.

