24 Jun 2018

Rains destroy 420 homes in Central Darfur camps

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 24 Jun 2018 View Original

ZALINGEI

Torrential rains on Thursday rain destroyed 430 houses in displaced camps in Zalingei in Central Darfur.

El Shafee Abdallah, the coordinator of Central Darfur camps told Radio Dabanga that the high winds accompanied by rain that lasted all night caused the destruction of 430 houses in the six Zalingei camps.

He said that 147 houses were destroyed at Hamidiya camp and 150 at Hasahisa camp.

He pointed out that large numbers of families are now in the open after the rain destroyed their houses and they lost everything inside.

Abdallah appealed to the benevolent and humanitarian organisations to expedite the provision of urgent assistance to those affected in the camps of Zalingei.

Rainy season

Torrential rains and heavy winds destroyed 50 houses and damaged more than 70 houses in El Tadamon locality in South Kordofan on Monday.

On May 11, 250 homes were destroyed or heavily damaged by downpours in Mukjar camp in Central Darfur.

