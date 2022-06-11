QRCS treats 7,720 patients with eye diseases in Sudan [EN/AR]

June 11th, 2022 ― Doha: The medical convoy for eye disease treatment and anti-blindness deployed by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to Sudan is in progress, having so far offered 7,720 medical consultations and performed 246 surgeries for poor patients in two states.

Coordinated with Sudan’s health authorities, the project is co-implemented by QRCS’s representation office in Sudan, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and the Al-Basar International Foundation.

In total, the targets of the project are 8,000 medical examinations, 800 surgeries, and 2,500 eyeglasses free of charge for the most vulnerable patients, through two eye treatment camps in Khartoum and Gezira.

Days 4 and 5 of the medical convoy logged 135 cataract and glaucoma operations in Mecca Eye Complex hospitals in Omdurman and Al-Kalakla (Khartoum), 2,300 medical consultations in Al-Kamar Al-Jalayin district (Gezira), and eyeglasses and medications distributed to the patients, whose ages ranged from ten to eighty.

On days 6 and 7, 111 cataract and glaucoma operations were performed in Makkah Eye Complex hospitals in Khartoum and Wad Madani (Gezira); 1,801 medical consultations were given in Al-Hilaliya, Makkah Hospital, and Wad Madani (Gezira); and eyeglasses and medications were distributed for free to the patients, whose ages ranged from one to eighty.

Apart from the medical interventions, the medical delegation and QRCS’s personnel in Sudan visited Al-Awlidain Charitable Specialized Eye Hospital in Omdurman (Khartoum), to identify the hospital’s needs, which provides medical services for vulnerable communities within a geographically wide span. It is visited by patients from all states, especially the western ones in Darfur and Kordofan, at a rate of 700-800 patients per day, served by 45 specialist doctors and 40 assistant specialists.

In coordination with Sudan Medical Specialization Board (SMSB), QRCS’s office held a seminar on the ophthalmology postgraduate curricula, attended by a large number of doctors and assistant ophthalmologists.

The session was instructed by the delegation’s doctors: Dr. Omar Al-Qahtani, senior consultant and Head of Ophthalmology Department at HMC, and Dr. Ismail Abdullah Al-Fadl, consultant ophthalmologist at PHCC.

Also, the delegation visited the University of Gezira’s (UOFG) National Cancer Institute, a research and treatment center that serves patients with cancer in Gezira. They met with the institute's staff and children with cancer to find out about their conditions and how to alleviate their suffering.

