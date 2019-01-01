QRCS treats 455 patients in Sudan [EN/AR]

January 1 st, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded its medical convoy to the White Nile State, Sudan, with 55 surgeries and 400 medical examinations for the local community and the refugees from South Sudan.

Over seven days, the medical team worked on a daily basis, from early in the morning to late at night. The convoy covered the costs of transportation for patients to and from the hospital, accommodation, medical examinations, surgeries, and medications.

The beneficiaries thanked the State of Qatar, QRCS, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the Ministry of Health's White Nile Office, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) – Spain.

Peter, a patient who benefited from the project, described how they found difficulty looking for treatment before the medical convoy come. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to QRCS and its partners for offering such integrated services for both the patients and their family members.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul-Rahman, Deputy Chief of Surgery Department, Kosti Hospital, commended the teamwork and positive spirit among the personnel from the partner organizations. "All the surgeries were successful, and the performance was outstanding. I would like to thank QRCS for its generous initiative to support us with medical supplies," he said.

Mo'ez Othman, Health Coordinator at SRCS's branch in the White Nile State, appreciated this intervention from QRCS. "We are happy with this bilateral cooperation," said Mr. Othman. "Our volunteers worked hard to facilitate the mission of the doctors and take care of the patients and their family members".

According to reports issued by QRCS's mission in Sudan, the project cost a total of $61,000 (QR 222,650) and served 455 patients. The mission has already conducted multiple projects to enhance the social and humanitarian services in the fields of health care, water and sanitation, education, food security, livelihood, emergency relief, and promotion of social peace.

So far, these operations have exceeded $10 million in value, reaching out to more than 900,000 people. By the end of 2019, it is planned to double these figures to $20 million and 1.5 million beneficiaries, respectively.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality