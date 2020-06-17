QRCS signs pact with Turkish, Sudanese counterparts to enhance Coronavirus control efforts in Sudan [EN/AR]

June 17th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have signed an agreement with the Turkish Red Crescent and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to launch a new project to enhance the efforts of fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sudan.

Amid preventive measures, the $1.2 million scheme was signed remotely by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, Dr. Ibrahim Altan, Director-General of the Turkish Red Crescent, and Afaf Ahmed Yahya, Secretary-General of SRCS.

The three parties are working together under the umbrella of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, building upon their strong and historical relations. In the face of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, humanitarian organizations have to join hands with the government health care systems to deal with the crisis.

Mr. Al-Hammadi welcomed the agreement as “inspired by our humanitarian responsibility of helping the Sudanese people to overcome the COVID-19 disease” and “another manifestation of the excellent humanitarian diplomacy adopted by our Qatar”.

“This tripartite agreement reflects the deep-rooted bonds of fraternity among Qatar, Turkey, and Sudan,” said Mr. Al-Hammadi. “This step testifies to QRCS’s outstanding role in the global humanitarian arena, within the parameters of its fundamental principles”.

He hoped that this achievement would be the cornerstone of a broader scope of partnership with the fellow National Societies, in light of QRCS’s endeavors to defend humanitarian causes and help those in need around the world. Dr. Altan said the Turkish Red Crescent would deliver the medical supplies and materials procured by QRCS to the needy in Sudan, by improving the capacity of SRCS to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a global challenge that must be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation. In these unprecedented times, the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the Movement members within the framework of combating COVID-19 is once again emerged as an essential duty,” he added. According to him, the Turkish Red Crescent has committed itself to continuing to give support to SRCS as a sister National Society in these difficult times.

In her remarks, Dr. Yahya said, “I take this opportunity to express my sincere and grateful thanks for the generous support from QRCS and the Turkish Red Crescent, which will make it easier for us to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Sudan, by providing health and psychological care for the victims”.

She particularly thanked Mr. Al-Hammadi and his team for working towards stronger cooperation, and larger common grounds, with other National Societies.

Eng. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Maliki, Chief Executive Director of QRCS and Acting General Director of Relief and International Development Division, said, “I am happy with such closer ties among the three organizations, which would translate into more effective COVID-19 control operations in Sudan”.

This agreement, he noted, proves QRCS’s great work to support humanitarian causes and reduce the risks of disasters and emergencies to the vulnerable everywhere.

QRCS has been operating in Sudan since 2003, with its representation mission established in 2007. Over 13 years, it conducted numerous relief and development projects there, including urban development, water supply plants, drinking water wells, rehabilitation of health facilities, medical convoys, educational subsidies, multi-sector development projects, and relief interventions in response to flash floods.

