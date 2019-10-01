01 Oct 2019

QRCS to send multispecialty surgical convoy to Sudan [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 01 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (972.78 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (567.46 KB)Arabic version

October 1st, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is set to deploy a multispecialty surgical convoy to Sudan, in order treat 100 poor patients in Al-Hasahisa, a city of Al-Jazirah. It will cover the specializations of general surgery, urology, orthopedics, obstetrics & gynecology, and pediatrics.

The purpose of the mission is to help alleviate the suffering of patients in the city of Al-Hasahisa and neighboring villages, particularly the poor. Also, it will make a list of the locals who need surgical intervention, to be included in future medical convoys, in a manner that protects their health and dignity.

Another aspect of the project is to support the city’s teaching hospital with medical equipment and consumables, to enable it to provide health and surgical services. The medical staff will receive in-service training to enhance their performance.

In addition to the 100 patients to be operated on, there are 500 indirect beneficiaries from the families of the patients, as well as the region’s population, who will benefit from the provided medical supplies.

The medical team comprises consultants and surgeons from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). Dr. Khaled Alam Al-Huda, Coordinator of Medical Convoy Program at QRCS, said the city received health care seekers from many surrounding villages. This put overpressure on the hospital, which lacks adequate resources to deal with the large numbers of visitors.

“Moreover, the local community is generally poor, and many patients cannot affort the costs of surgeries and other treatment,” he added. “That is why this medical convoy is vital to giving them a spark of hope that their pain will come to an end”.

Dr. Alam Al-Huda praised the donations of benevolent Qataris as key to the success of this medical convoy. The continuity of QRCS’s medical convoy program, he asserted, required more and more giving, to reach out to as many needy patients as possible.

