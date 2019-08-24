QRCS responds to flash floods in Sudan [EN/AR]

August 24th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has immediately responded to the heavy rain and flash floods in many parts of Sudan. A relief team from its representation mission in Sudan conducted a field assessment to identify the damage in Bahri Locality due to a surge in water levels.

Together with a team of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), QRCS’s personnel visited a number of worst-hit villages. A sand dam was washed away by the overflowing river water, which is now 0.5-1 meter high. The populations were evacuated by the government and support authorities to neighboring, higher ground.

As the disaster occurred, QRCS activated its Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC), to keep updated about the situation and contact international humanitarian organizations to coordinate the subsequent relief efforts.

QRCS’s mission in Sudan is closely watching, while taking arrangements with other partners to launch an emergency intervention as soon as possible.

Over the past few days, there have been reported 54 deaths and 193,800 affected persons, largely in the states of Khartoum, White Nile, and Kassala. With the destruction of 25,437 houses and damage of another 12,200, thousands of families are now homeless and jobless.

Those interviewed by QRCS’s relief workers revealed that the inter-district and inter-village roads were blocked by the flooding water. Farms were submerged for a long time, which damaged the agricultural crops and killed a lot of sheep.

A direct result of large water masses is the spread of mosquitos and other disease-bearing insects, which poses a serious risk of malaria, diarrhea, and other infections.

Many health facilities, schools, and mosques were also damaged, and the destruction of toilets is expected to have a bad environmental impact.