QRCS rehabilitates health center in West Darfur [EN/AR]

July 15th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed the rehabilitation and furnishing of a health center in Bir Saliba, a town of Sirba Locality, West Darfur State, Sudan, in order to continue to serve the region’s 29,000 population.

At a total cost of $73,991 (around QR 270,000), The health facility’s main premises, waiting area, and outdoor shed were maintained, and it was provided with a power generator, medications, medical equipment, and office furniture.

The supplies were delivered in a ceremony attended by the General Director of the Ministry of Health’s State Office and members of the Health Committee, which will hire the medical staff for future operation.

Established by QRCS in 2013, the health center seeks to help the local community and the returnees after years of conflict. QRCS’s representation mission is going on with its humanitarian activities in West Darfur, with health, social, and other services for the target communities.

The project was co-implemented by QRCS, the Ministry of Health, the local community, and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). They showed gratitude to QRCS for its efforts to maintain stability, health services, and development.

Over the past four years, QRCS implemented QR 36.5 million worth of operations across the country, including health, water, sewage, relief, and education projects. These achievements were made by QRCS’s main office in Khartoum and sub-branches in East, Central, and West Darfur.

A lot of partners were engaged in the implementation of these projects, mainly including, but not limited to, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the United Nations agencies, and NGOs working in Sudan.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.