QRCS, QFFD work together to enhance emergency medical system preparedness in Sennar [EN/AR]

October 24th, 2020 ― Doha: With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Sudan has initiated a project to enhance the emergency preparedness of the health system in Sennar State.

Implemented in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the project is designed to support the State Ministry of Health.

A joint team of QRCS and SRCS supervise the preparatory stage of the project, with an extensive series of meetings held with the implementing partners, including the project’s Steering Committee from the Federal Ministry of Health and its different departments in Khartoum.

Meetings have already been held with the Departments of International Health and Health Emergencies to coordinate the commence of execution.

The joint team visited Sennar to inspect the preparations of the project. They met with the management of SRCS’s branch in Sennar to agree on the mechanisms of work, the activities to be done, and the staff and volunteers to be hired.

At Sennar’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Awadallah Hamdan, Head of QRCS’s Office in Sudan, gave a detailed overview of the project to the State’s Health Minister-Designate, Dr. Al-Hadi Awadallah. The latter commended the project’s plan and valued the efforts of Qatar and QRCS to stand by the people of Sudan.

During the visit, a plenary meeting was held with the ministry’s laboratories, epidemiology, and other departments, to discuss the action plan and locations. The team took a tour of some of the areas proposed for isolation facilities, monitoring and reporting points, and central laboratory.

One of the visited locations was the Sennar Teaching Hospital, where the available capabilities and premises were reviewed.

In the presence of the Governor of Sennar, Al-Mahy Mohamed Soliman, health institutions, and other partners in the State, a presentation on the project was given by the Ministry of Health, which promised to provide all facilitations to accelerate the implementation process.

The Governor of Sennar thanked QFFD and QRCS for this generous and timely initiative to meet the increasing needs of the State, amid spreading diseases and lack of medical equipment and supplies at hospitals and laboratories.

“This project is a significant contribution to the State’s health system,” said Mr. Soliman. “It will help to solve many health problems here and in neighboring States”.

He accompanied the team in a visit to the designated location of the new central laboratory. He offered every possible support from his side to facilitate all the stages of the project.

The visit was concluded with a small-scale meeting between SRCS and the management of the central laboratory to discuss the outcomes of the visit, the proposed locations, and the next steps.

