QRCS provides vital medical supplies for Sudanese counterpart [EN/AR]

April 10th, 2021 ― Doha: Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), is visiting Sudan to sign an agreement to support the ambulance services of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS).

Accompanied by Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law at QRCS, Mr. Al-Hammadi is going to launch new humanitarian projects for the people of Sudan, as part of the operations of its representation mission there, in cooperation with SRCS and Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health.

The delegation was welcomed at the Khartoum International Airport by Dr. Awadallah Hamdan, head of QRCS’s mission in Sudan, and the staff of mission.

A tripartite agreement was signed by QRCS, SRCS, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide SRCS with ambulance vehicles to support the Coronavirus control campaign in Sudan.

In compliance with the due preventive measures, Mr. Al-Hammadi signed the agreement remotely. “SRCS is a strategic partner in executing our operations in Sudan,” he stated. “I hope that this contribution will pay off for the people of Sudan. Admirably, both parties work hard to serve the people of Sudan, by joining hands on many relief and development projects”.

Under the agreement, SRCS will be supplied with three fully equipped ambulance vehicles. Two of them will be used in combating the third wave of COVID-19. Together with the Turkish Red Crescent, QRCS had already launched a Coronavirus response in Sudan, providing $1.2 million worth of medical consumables, equipment, and PCR test machines for SRCS, covering over 120,000 beneficiaries in many states.

The third ambulance vehicle will be deployed to SRCS’s health clinic at the Ethiopian refugee shelter camp in eastern Sudan. QRCS and SRCS are responding to the recent displacement wave from Ethiopia, by implementing a multiphase project for the benefit of 50,000 persons, at a total cost of $1,835,000.

As a donation from QRCS, Mr. Al-Hammadi handed over a number of lithotripsy machines to the Center for Renal Diseases in Sennar State. In coordination with SRCS, these supplies were received by Dr. Ismael Al-Dhabih, director of the center, who thanked QRCS and the government and people of Qatar for their humanitarian interventions in Sudan.

Mr. Al-Hammadi promised to continue to back the country’s health sector and commended the efforts of SRCS to fight COVID-19.

In 2015, QRCS had supported the center with 11 dialysis machines, water station, and rehabilitation equipment, at a total cost of $305,000. It serves patients with kidney failure in Sennar and neighboring states.

In commemoration of the late Dr. Hassan Abdullah Kishkish, one of the founders of QRCS, Mr. Al-Hammadi visited his family at their home in Khartoum. Being in office as representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Qatar and consultant to Qatar’s Ministry of Health (MOH), he took part in the establishment of QRCS in 1978.

The Secretary-General met Dr. Kishkish’s wife and son – the latter is a volunteer with QRCS in Doha. They thanked Mr. Al-Hammadi for the visit, describing it as a recognition of Dr. Kishkish.