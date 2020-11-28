QRCS promotes humanitarian diplomacy, extends COVID-19 control support to Sudan

November 28th, 2020 ― Doha: A high-profile delegation from Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is visiting the Republic of Sudan to enhance bilateral relations with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), inspect the ongoing field activities carried out by QRCS’s representation mission there, and further pursue QRCS’s humanitarian diplomacy and promotion of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

QRCS’s delegation comprises Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General, and Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and IHL.

At Sudan’s Commission of Refugees (COR), the delegation met with Dr. Bilal Ahmed Musa, Head of Emergencies Committee. The meeting was attended by Al-Fadhel Aamer, President of SRCS, officials from both National Societies, and representatives of COR. They discussed the latest updates of the recent mass displacement from Ethiopia to the states of Al-Qadarif and Kassala, eastern Sudan.

In coordination with SRCS, QRCS’s delegation held a seminar at Faculty of Law, the renowned Al-Neelain University (NU) in Khartoum, under the title of “IHL and Contemporary Challenges”.

With a wide VIP attendance, the event involved two parts: (1) a lecture by Mr. Al-Hammadi on humanitarian diplomacy as an effective tool of IHL enforcement and (2) a lecture by Dr. Oussedik on the contemporary issues facing the application of IHL provisions on the current humanitarian crises and conflicts.

Then, 9,000 masks donated by QRCS were delivered as a gift to the Al-Neelain University, in the presence of the university’s President, Dean of Faculty of Law, President of SRCS, Director of the Peace Research Institute, and participants in the seminar.

Mr. Aamer appreciated the efforts done by QRCS in Sudan. “Many thanks to Mr. Al-Hammadi for being here in Sudan to support the Coronavirus (COVID-19) control efforts, contribute to the community recovery from the impact of floods, and give institutional backing to SRCS,” he said.

In the same vein, Khartoum TV honored Mr. Al-Hammadi in recognition of QRCS’s role in helping the victims of the recent flash floods, as well as providing vital aid in the course of the country’s fight against COVID-19.