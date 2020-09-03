QRCS office in Sudan responds to flash floods in White Nile State [EN/AR]

September 3rd, 2020 ― Doha: Heavy rains and flash floods since the end of June have affected over 380,000 people and killed nearly 90 across 17 states in Sudan, according to preliminary data from the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

The continued storms and flooding are causing damage to houses, schools, water points, and other critical infrastructure, with North Darfur, Sennar, and West Kordofan states amongst the hardest-hit.

More than 37,000 homes have been destroyed, forcing most of the families affected to seek shelter with relatives and host communities. Another 39,000 houses, 34 schools, and 2,671 health facilities have been damaged, according to HAC. Food security might have been further compromised, as approximately 1,300 animals have died, and thousands of acres of crops have been lost or will not be cultivated.

In the White Nile State, mitigation efforts carried out by civil defense and local organizations helped to protect several people who were stuck by the rise of floodwaters on the White Nile. However, over 10,000 people remain impacted by flash floods across the state.

In immediate response, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is working with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) on a relief proposal with an initial budget of $50,000, to provide nonfood items (NFIs) for the flood-affected families.

Under the scheme, many tarpaulins, blankets, mosquito nets, jerry canes, and mattresses will be urgently supplied. Also, awareness sessions will be held to inform the public about health safety protections. Around 350 worst-affected families will receive prompt assistance as a matter of urgency.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.