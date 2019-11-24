QRCS medical convoy treats 1,800 eye patients in Sudan [EN/AR]

November 24th, 2019 ― Doha: The medical convoy of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has started its work in Atbara, River Nile State, Sudan, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health’s (MOPH) Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in Qatar, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), and The State Directorate of Health. Until the end of November, the convoy is planned to make 5,000 examinations, perform 500 surgeries, and offer medications and eyeglasses free of charge. First, the patients from Atbara and neighboring districts were registered at the Atbara Eye Hospital. The medical services are provided all day, in close coordination with the partners. Dr. Khaled Alamelhoda, Medical Convoy Officer at QRCS, said the medical convoy had performed 1,800 examinations and 102 cataract surgeries over five days. The beneficiaries thanked the State of Qatar and QRCS for sending this medical convoy, and they commended the much-needed services provided by the physicians. According to QRCS’s representation mission in Sudan, the cost of the convoy is QR 182,500. They proceed with their social and humanitarian operations in health care, water and sanitation, education, food security, livelihood, and emergency relief. Overall, these achievements have reached out to around 1 million beneficiaries, at a total cost of over $12 million. Another multi-specialty surgical convoy is planned to kick off by the end of this month, with participation of expert surgeons. The 10-day mission targets 100 surgeries in multiple specializations, in addition to medical examinations and supplies for Nyala Hospital. It has a budget of QR 292,000. Two months ago, QRCS deployed a multi-specialty medical convoy to Al-Hasahisa, and an eye treatment convoy was sent to El-Obeid in North Kordofan State last year.