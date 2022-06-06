QRCS launches medical convoy to treat eye diseases in Sudan [EN/AR]

June 6th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated an eye disease treatment and anti-blindness project in Sudan. The launch in Karari Locality, Omdurman, was attended by HE Abdul-Rahman bin Ali Al-Kubaisi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan.

This project is part of QRCS’s ongoing humanitarian operations in Sudan, under its year-round medical convoys program aimed at providing medical care for poor patients in many countries.

It involves providing medical examinations, medications, eyeglasses, and surgeries free of charge, with a view to easing the financial burden for the beneficiaries in the targeted areas.

A medical delegation from QRCS, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in Qatar had arrived in Khartoum Friday evening to carry out the eye health care medical convoy in Sudan 4-9 June 2022. The delegation comprises Dr. Omar Al-Qahtani, senior consultant and Head of Ophthalmology Department at HMC, Dr. Ismail Al-Fadl, consultant ophthalmologist at PHCC, and Dr. Izzadeen Gaffar, Medical Convoys Project Coordinator at QRCS.

According to the plan, two camps would be set up in Khartoum and Gezira, to conduct 8,000 medical consultations, perform 800 surgeries, and provide 2,500 eyeglasses free of charge for the patients most in need, in cooperation with the Al-Basar International Foundation – Sudan, and in coordination with Sudan’s health authorities and QRCS’s representation office in Sudan.

The first camp was inaugurated in Al-Fateh district of Omdurman, and the second in Dar Al-Salam district of Jabal Awliya Locality.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives of the Governor of Khartoum and the Minister of Health in the state.

In his speech, Mr. Al-Kubaisi praised QRCS’s humanitarian initiatives, inviting Sudanese medical professionals to benefit from the expert medical delegation, headed by Dr. Al-Qahtani.

The representative of the Governor of Khartoum thanked QRCS and the government and people of Qatar for standing by the Sudanese people. The representative of the Al-Basar International Foundation commended Qatar’s constant role of supporting the people of Sudan. He hoped that this support would continue, especially after the end of COVID-19 risks. Dr. Awadallah Hamdan, head of QRCS’s office in Sudan, reiterated their commitment to pursuing multi-sector humanitarian activities, serving those in need throughout the country, and improve their living and health conditions.

Over the past two days, 3,000 patients were examined in the Al-Fateh camp, eyeglasses were distributed, and 280 patients were referred to Makkah Hospital – Omdurman for eye surgeries.

In the Dar al-Salam camp, 620 patients were examined, eyeglasses were distributed, and 75 patients were referred for surgical interventions at Makkah Hospital – Khartoum.

