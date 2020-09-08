QRCS launches emergency relief campaign for Sudan flood victims

September 8th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a fundraising campaign for an emergency response to the recent flash floods in many states of Sudan. Under approval # 1243/2020 from the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), the new scheme seeks to help 3,000 affected families, or 18,000 persons in total.

To be implemented in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the 3-month project is aimed at alleviating the impact of the flooding on the worst-hit families, by providing relief in health, food, and emergency shelter.

Under the project, it is planned to provide nonfood items, such as blankets, kitchenware, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, tarpaulins, makeshift toilets, and inflatable boats to have access to the submerged areas.

Also, the most vulnerable families will receive three forms assistance: food, cash, and rebuilding of damaged homes. The last phase is recovery and restoration of normal life, which will focus on health services, community awareness, and capacity-building.

According to the action plan, a preliminary rapid assessment will be conducted to identify the detailed needs and beneficiaries from the food and nonfood items. Based on the findings, the hospitals that receive injuries will be given the medical equipment and supplies they need.

At the community level, food baskets and shelter kits will be distributed to 3,000 families, 30 community awareness sessions will be held to promote health protection and disease preventive practices, and 10 training courses will be organized to enhance disaster recovery for the affected population. Official data shows that the countrywide flash floods have taken a heavy toll, killing 100, destroying 100,000 homes, and displacing 500,000 persons. As a result, the Sudanese Security and Defense Council, the country’s highest security authority, issued a disaster declaration and declared a 3-month national state of emergency. The flooded lands are a good setting for water-borne and vector-borne diseases like watery diarrhea and malaria. The fragile infrastructure is inadequate to drain the rainwater, causing serious damage to utilities and residential buildings. In the wake of the disaster, QRCS’s Disaster Management Center in Doha was activated. Personnel of its representation mission in Sudan was deployed to assess the damage and gather information, in coordination with SRCS personnel.

