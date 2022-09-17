QRCS deploys surgeons to treat poor patients in Sudan [EN/AR]

September 17th, 2022 ― Doha: On Friday 16 September 2022, a medical delegation from Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) left Doha to Sudan, in order to carry out a general surgery and urology convoy at the Nyala Specialized Hospital in Nyala, South Darfur, almost 900 km away from Khartoum.

A team of doctors at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) volunteered in the mission: Dr. Abdullah Al-Nuaimi (consultant), Dr. Ahmed Hayati Mohamed Ahmed (consultant), Dr. Sohail Ahmed (consultant), Dr. Siddiq Mohieldin Siddiq (consultant), and Dr. Jawhara Al-Qahtani (resident doctor). They are accompanied by Dr. Izzedeen Gaafar, Medical Convoys Program Coordinator at QRCS’s Relief and International Development Division.

The eight-day medical convoy is aimed at providing medical assistance to alleviate the suffering of patients and injured people in Darfur, reducing the life-threatening risks resulting from lack of access to surgical services, easing the financial burden for the poor families of patients, improving the performance of local medical professionals to help them offer better services, and shortening waiting times at the hospital’s department of surgery.

According to the $109,990 project’s action plan, the doctors will perform surgeries for 150 patients (65 males and 85 females), and they will examine and give medical consultations to 400 ill children, in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the State Ministry of Health (MOH), and other relevant local authorities.

QRCS’s representation office in Sudan undertook all procedures of procuring the medications, surgical supplies, and medical equipment for the hospital’s operating rooms. Before the start of the project, a medical survey was conducted by a general surgery specialist and deputy specialist to identify the most urgent cases.

Such medical convoys are much needed in Sudan, in light of the high poverty rates — 25% of the overall population, half of which live in extreme poverty. This means that most of the patients’ families are unable to pay for surgeries in Sudan or abroad.

Many states have shortages in specialized health facilities, which causes enormous pressure on the existing ones. Sometimes, lack of resources and well-trained doctors results in inaccurate diagnosis. Also, most people are not aware enough to take the patients to hospitals as early as possible. All these fundamental reasons make surgical interventions inaccessible for the majority of patients in Sudan.

