QRCS deploys humanitarian aid shipments to Sudan [EN/AR]

April 21st, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed to Sudan humanitarian aid shipments for the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). Aboard aircraft of the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), 62 tons of relief items were delivered under the Ethiopian Refugee Relief, Emergency Medical System Enhancement, and COVID- 19 Control projects.

The shipments were received at the Khartoum International Airport by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, Asaad Galal, delegate of Prof. Seddig Tawer, Member of the Sovereign Council, Talal Al-Anzi, Acting chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, Staff Brigadier Abdullah Al-Mannai, Military Attaché at the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, Dr. Bahaudin Bakhit, Manager of Department of Health.

Dr. Bakhit communicated to QRCS officials the greetings and thanks of Dr. Afaf Ahmed Yahya, Secretary-General of SRCS.

In a statement, Hamed Qour, Emergency Management Director at SRCS, described the relief shipments as part of ongoing shipments deployed by QRCS and executed by SRCS. He thanked QRCS and the State of Qatar for their nonstop support for the poor in Sudan.

Mr. Al-Hammadi praised the strategic partnership with SRCS in helping the vulnerable through joint projects. He promised to continue to support Sudan towards better development in the major fields of humanitarian action.

These shipments will be used under multiple relief and development projects, as follows: