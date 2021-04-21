Sudan + 1 more
QRCS deploys humanitarian aid shipments to Sudan [EN/AR]
Attachments
April 21st, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed to Sudan humanitarian aid shipments for the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). Aboard aircraft of the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), 62 tons of relief items were delivered under the Ethiopian Refugee Relief, Emergency Medical System Enhancement, and COVID- 19 Control projects.
The shipments were received at the Khartoum International Airport by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, Asaad Galal, delegate of Prof. Seddig Tawer, Member of the Sovereign Council, Talal Al-Anzi, Acting chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, Staff Brigadier Abdullah Al-Mannai, Military Attaché at the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, Dr. Bahaudin Bakhit, Manager of Department of Health.
Dr. Bakhit communicated to QRCS officials the greetings and thanks of Dr. Afaf Ahmed Yahya, Secretary-General of SRCS.
In a statement, Hamed Qour, Emergency Management Director at SRCS, described the relief shipments as part of ongoing shipments deployed by QRCS and executed by SRCS. He thanked QRCS and the State of Qatar for their nonstop support for the poor in Sudan.
Mr. Al-Hammadi praised the strategic partnership with SRCS in helping the vulnerable through joint projects. He promised to continue to support Sudan towards better development in the major fields of humanitarian action.
These shipments will be used under multiple relief and development projects, as follows:
A total of 1,000 food parcels will be distributed to Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan. In cooperation with SRCS, a relief intervention is conducted at a total cost of $1,835,000, for the benefit of 50,000 refugees all over the phases of the project. Each parcel contains 48 kg of food items such as flour, sugar, rice, lentils, tea, and salt. They are planned to be distributed at the Ethiopian refugee camps in Al-Qadarif State. Phase 1 has already been completed, with 2,500 food parcels and 2,000 hygiene kits distributed at the Al-Tondba refugee camp.
To ensure maximum purity of water, 30 water examination devices and 540 chlorine residue removal tablets were delivered under QRCS’s project to upgrade the emergency health system in Sennar State, with funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The purpose of the project is to support the Ministry of Health, by building the capacity of staff, medical professionals, and volunteers; increasing isolation centers; improving health activities; and establishing a state public health lab. This $500,000 project will serve a population of 2 million in Sennar and neighboring states.
Relief tools and items were provided to support SRCS’s Coronavirus control efforts.