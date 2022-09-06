QRCS deploys humanitarian aid convoy to Kassala [EN/AR]

September 6th, 2022 ― Doha: The representative office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Sudan has launched a humanitarian convoy to provide relief aid for those affected by flash floods in Kassala, Sudan. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Kubaisi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan, Khojaly Hamad Abdullah, Governor of Kassala, state top officials, and community leaders. The relief convoy is aimed at distributing over 50 tons of food supplies for the benefit of more than 1,000 flood-affected families in many towns and villages of Aroma.

Mr. Al-Kubaisi emphasized the commitment of the people of Qatar to support the people of Sudan until the end of this crisis, by reaching out to the affected areas in order to assess and meeting the needs of local communities.

Mr. Abdullah praised QRCS’s efforts and humanitarian interventions to help the victims. He hailed the assistance that Qatar has provided, and still provides, for the Sudanese people in various fields.

Mr. Alaa Al-Din Al-Badri, head of QRCS’s office in Sudan, explained, “This is part of an emergency humanitarian intervention currently carried out by QRCS, with the aid of helping 2,500 most affected families in three Sudanese states (Gezira, Kassala & White Nile). He promised to continue working to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of affected people.

QRCS’s office in Sudan has already prepared three relief convoys, with a total of 130 tons of food aid. In coordination with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), QRCS’s field personnel assessed the humanitarian situation in the areas worst hit by the floods. The top-priority needs are shelter, food, kitchenware, and hygiene kits.

