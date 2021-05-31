QRCS delivers QFFD-funded water testing kits to Sennar State of Sudan [EN/AR]

May 31st, 2021 ― Doha: Under the Sudan Emergency Health System Enhancement Project funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has delivered to Sudan’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in Sennar State 30 water testing kits, to be distributed to localities for testing the quality of water.

The delivery was attended by Dr. Asem Ahmed Soliman, Acting Director-General of MOH and Social Development in Sennar, QRCS’s delegation, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Hamed, representative of SRCS’s Health Department, and representatives of the State Water Department.

During the meeting, they discussed the remaining activities of the project, which include holding community awareness sessions and providing the State Reference Laboratory with lab equipment and materials.

In a statement, Dr. Soliman praised the major role played by QRCS and SRCS, which work together on the health issues of Sennar. He promised to solve any problems that may challenge the execution of the project.

Bahaa Al-Nojoomi, program manager at QRCS’s office in Sudan, revealed preparations to deliver the equipment of the reference lab. According to him, the project’s remarkable success paves the way for similar projects in other states of Sudan.

Ibrahim Ali Ibrahim, SRCS’s Executive Director in Sennar, said his organization was willing to do what it takes to get the work done, in coordination with the State MOH Office. He added that SRCS volunteers in localities were ready to make the project a success, thanks to the good training they received at MOH.

The Sennar Emergency Health System Enhancement Project is part of a grant agreement signed by QFFD and QRCS in the aftermath of the unprecedented flooding in many parts of the country last year. As strategic partners, they joined hands to help the affected populations, ensure sustainability of the health system in the face of such recurrent natural disasters, and reduce the spread of epidemic diseases.

