QRCS delivers medical supplies for pediatric cardiac catheterizations to Sudan hospitals [EN/AR]

April 4th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently delivered medical consumables to be used in cardiac catheterizations and surgeries for children at the Ahmed Qassim Hospital for Heart Disease and Surgery (Bahri Locality, Khartoum State) and the Wad Madani Center for Heart Disease and Surgery (Gezira State). Dr. Amin Makki – Director of Grants and Gifts at the Federal Ministry of Health’s International Health Department – was present as the shipment arrived at the Khartoum International Airport. In coordination with the Federal Ministry of Health, staff of QRCS’s mission in Sudan handed over to the Ahmed Qassim some medical consumables. They met Dr. Huda Hamed, the hospital’s general manager, who thanked Qatar and QRCS for this great contribution to treat children with heart problems. At the Wad Madani heart center, the medical supplies were given to Dr. Salah Al-Din Mostafa, heart surgeon and director of the center, who thanked the Emir, government, and people of Qatar. He appreciated this support from QRCS and wished for further cooperation with the center, which covers Gezira and neighboring states. Dr. Izz Al-Din Jaafar, QRCS’s Medical Convoys Officer, said the organization would continue to support Sudan’s health system with multi-sector medical convoys to many parts of the country. “The shipment included pediatric cardiac catheters, hole closure stents, and angioplasty balloons,” said Dr. Jaafar. “This donation from QRCS costs $100,000”. He reveled a new Little Hearts project to be launched soon at a total cost of QR 275,000, to perform catheterization procedures for children with congenital heart defects. “We are coordinating with the concerned state authorities to arrange for more medical convoys across Sudan,” he added. In a statement on its website, Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health thanked QRCS and the Government of Qatar for their unlimited support, looking forward to enhancing the spirit of cooperation, towards a better health sector in Sudan.