QRCS delivers medical, food aid to Sudan flood-affected communities [EN/AR]

September 12th, 2020 ― Doha: In the aftermath of recent unprecedented flash floods, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has intensified efforts to help the people of Sudan, under the Peace for Sudan campaign, launched by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) and co-implemented by QRCS and Qatar Charity (QC).

In the presence of Eng. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Maliki, a live fundraising campaign was broadcast on all the media channels supervised by Qatar Media Corporation (QMC). In total, individual and institutional donors in Qatar have so far donated QR 89,669,812. You can still donate online (http://bit.ly/Sudan-Campaign), call the donor service number (66666364), or text via WhatsApp (66644822).

In his statements, Eng. Al-Maliki said, “QRCS deployed 25 tons of medical aid, to be distributed to health centers and hospitals. Health facilities are the worst affected by the disaster. Together with the Turkish Red Crescent, the aid cargoes were delivered to Sudan”.

QRCS acted immediately by activating its Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC). Its representation mission in Sudan took part in distributing food aid with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS).

“We adopt an integrated methodology that covers the urgent relief needs, such as supporting ambulance and health facilities, distributing food baskets to the affected families, and repairing homes,” said Eng. Al-Maliki. “At the same time, we consider recovery and capacity-building, through risk reduction programs, sustainable livelihood interventions, and first aid and emergency awareness”.

He thanked the organizations that contributed to the campaign, including RACA, QC, QMC, Qatar TV, Al-Rayyan TV, Qatar Radio, Quran Radio, and Sout Al-Khaleej Radio.

An interview was made with Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, from Khartoum, Sudan, to talk about QRCS’s emergency response to the flooding. According to him, QRCS is at the forefront, providing medical aid to control the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in partnership with the Turkish and Sudanese peers.

“It is necessary to stand together in the face of this tragic situation,” he stated. “There are concerns of possible epidemics due to this crisis, the first of its kind in 100 years. We joined hands with SRCS and Sudan’s Ministry of Health (MOH) to assess the needs. We share the same goal of helping the people of Sudan. I would like to thank Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) for supporting the emergency intervention program. We will continue to pursue our joint humanitarian operations”.

QRCS’s field personnel in Sudan began distributing food aid and hygiene kits to the most affected families in Khartoum State, with funding from QFFD. So far, 2,000 families have received food baskets, with plans to reach out to 20,000 families over the coming few days.

Head by Mr. Al-Hammadi, QRCS’s delegation in Sudan took a field tour of Tuti Island and other affected areas in northern Khartoum. They were accompanied by Dr. Afaf Ahmed Yahya, Secretary-General of SRCS.

Later, the delegation handed over medical aid to the Ibrahim Malik University Hospital. More medical deliveries are set to be made to enable health facilities to combat the virus, which is worsened by the floods and subsequent pressure on the health care system.

In addition to Mr. Al-Hammadi, QRCS’s delegation comprised Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and Nagla Al-Hajj, Head of International Development.

Currently, QRCS is working on a large-scale intervention scheme to help the flood victims, focusing on the food security, emergency shelter, water and sanitation, and risk reduction sectors. It is intended to help 120,000 beneficiaries in the states of Khartoum, Sennar, Blue Nile, White Nile, Northern, Gezira, River Nile, and Red Sea.

The QR 12 million scheme is co-implemented by QRCS and SRCS. It involves a quick assessment to identify the needs and beneficiaries, food baskets (vegetable oil, lentils, infant formulas, biscuits, and sugar) for 20,000 families, shelter and non-food items (tarpaulins, blankets, mosquito nets, jerrycans, mattresses, and kitchenware) for 10,000 families, 300 makeshift tents for homeless families, restoration of 100 public buildings, rehabilitation of shops and livelihood assets damaged by the flooding, drainage of stagnant water, spray of pesticide, drinking water purification, construction of 500 annexed toilets, and building of 45 sand dams to hold water out of residential areas.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.