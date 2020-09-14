QRCS delivers medical aid, to establish 8 water plants in Sudan [EN/AR]

September 14th, 2020 ― Doha: The high-profile delegation of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to Sudan has visited North Kordofan to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (QRCS), under which eight water plants would be constructed in the state to provide drinking water for 20,000 population.

QRCS was represented by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General, Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and Nagla Al-Hajj, Head of International Development.

Accompanied by Dr. Afaf Ahmed Yahya, Secretary-General of SRCS, the delegation was received at the airport of Al-Obeid by members of the state government.

The signing ceremony was attended by Khaled Mostafa Adam, Governor of North Kordofan, who held a meeting with the two parties at the Secretariat of State headquarters to discuss the ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of flash floods, as well as the joint operations of QRCS and SRCS.

Then, the delegation visited the university hospital of Al-Obeid to deliver medical supplies, which would help the hospital to control the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. They were met by the hospital’s general manager and members of the state government.

The delegation visited the SRCS office in North Kordofan, where they met the volunteers and learnt about their current humanitarian activities.

Mr. Al-Hammadi stated, “We are happy to be here with our brothers and sisters, to sign this important agreement to construct water supply plants in several parts of North Kordofan. It coincides with devastating floods in most of the states of Sudan. In response, QRCS and other Qatari humanitarian organizations launched the Peace for Sudan relief campaign, under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA). In cooperation with SRCS, we are supplying health facilities with medical equipment and consumables to help them to protect their staff engaged in the Coronavirus control”.

Dr. Yahya commended the active partnership with QRCS in many relief and development operations. She thanked Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) for supporting the flooding disaster response, sending thanks to the people of Qatar and QRCS for their immediate action to stand by their brothers and sisters in Sudan.

“This campaign represents the magnanimity, glory, and generosity of the people of Qatar in helping those in need,” said Dr. Yahya. “You are there for us, and we are there for you. Your organizations were the best support for us in these hard times”.