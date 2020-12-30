QRCS delivers 2nd Coronavirus control medical aid shipment to Sudan

December 30th, 2020 ― Doha: A second batch of medical aid was delivered by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to support the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Under the joint response by QRCS and the Turkish Red Crescent, the shipment contained 6 tons of medications, medical equipment, and miscellaneous supplies.

It was received by representatives of QRCS’s representation office in Sudan, SRCS, and Director of the Turkish Red Crescent’s office in Sudan.

This is the 8th aid shipment sent in 2020. QRCS supported its Sudanese counterpart with over eight cargos for different reasons, including enhancement of the health system, response to flash floods, Coronavirus control, and assistance for Ethiopian refugees.

Also, there are ongoing relief and development operations by QRCS, where aid is purchased from the local market for the benefit of vulnerable communities.

Late in November, a first shipment of Coronavirus control supplies was delivered to Sudan. It was handed over to Siddiq Tawer, a member of Sudan's Sovereign Council and chairman of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, as well as top officials from the two partnering organizations.