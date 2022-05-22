QRCS constructs 8 water plants for 40,000 beneficiaries in Sudan [EN/AR]

May 22nd, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed the construction of eight water plants in various localities of North Kordofan, Sudan, under a water project in the state.

With $662,989 funding from QRCS, the project was coordinated with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) and the North Kordofan Water Authority.

According to the three-month project plan, QRCS’s representation office in Sudan took initial handover of the eight water plants, which are estimated to serve populations of up to 40,000 locals in the targeted areas.

This way, both people and livestock will find safe and potable water, which will make a positive difference in their economic and health conditions and help reduce mortality and morbidity rates dur to water-borne diseases.

The local community leaders and the beneficiaries expressed their happiness with this project, which would relieve their women and children from the burden of looking for and carrying water from remote areas, which had usually taken too long time that would otherwise be used in other everyday activities. They thanked QRCS for the life-changing impact of this project.

Dr. Awadallah Hamdan Al-Siddiq, head of QRCS’s office in Sudan, hailed the project as an achievement in record time and thanked SRCS, the project’s executive partner. He promised to continue to work for those in need in Sudan across development and relief sectors.

North Kordofan has very limited access to groundwater, and the locals find much difficulty securing clean water for drinking, personal use, and the watering of livestock, which is a main component of economic activity in such rural areas.

These conditions reflected negatively on public health, let alone the time and efforts wasted in finding access to sources of water in neighboring areas.