QRCS concludes general surgery, urology convoy in Nyala [EN/AR]

October 4th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded its medical convoy for general surgery and urology in Nyala, South Darfur State, Sudan.

A delegation of surgeons, urologists, and anesthetists from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) was deployed to perform the surgeries, aided by the local medical personnel of Nyala Specialist Hospital.

Over eight days, 150 surgeries were performed free of charge, and Dr. Abdullah Rashid Al-Nuaimi, urologist at HMC and the head of delegation, delivered a series of lectures for the hospital’s doctors.

Apart from the surgical interventions, the project involved capacity-building for the medical staff of the hospital, through practical training at the operating rooms, as well as the theoretical lectures. Moreover, the hospital was supported with medical supplies to be used in surgeries for poor patients.

The project had a wide government and public response. Bashir Marsal, the designated Wali of South Darfur, visited the hospital and met the medical delegation. They gave a presentation on the goals, services, and activities of the convoy, which was praised by the Wali.

The patients and their families thanked Qatar, the medical delegation, and QRCS for providing such an inaccessible service, amid difficult economic and living conditions in South Darfur. Also, the Sudanese media paid great attention to the medical convoy.

Dr. Izzadeen Gaffar, Medical Convoys Coordination at QRCS, and Dr. Jawhara Al-Qahtani, member of the medical delegation, visited the Turkish Hospital in Nyala, to learn about the hospital’s surgical capabilities and equipment. They met Dr. Mustafa Emre Ercin, the hospital’s director, who gave an overview of the hospital’s work, human and technical resources, and services provided. The two parties agreed to step up cooperation in the future.

The medical delegation met HE Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Sudan’s Federal Minister of Health, and the Director of International Health and Bilateral Relations.

Dr. Ibrahim praised the support that Qatar has always been providing for the people of Sudan and saluted QRCS’s efforts to provide different forms of assistance. He revealed an institutional partnership between the two countries to support and strengthen the health sector there, through a bilateral protocol with the State of Qatar. He also promised to provide all facilitations for QRCS to deploy more medical convoys and camps, which would help to provide training and improve the quality of service.

