QRCS commences construction works at QFFD-funded development project in West Darfur [EN/AR]

January 19th, 2021 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Sudan has handed over to the contractor the land plot for the construction of a new services complex in Abu Suruj, a village of Sirba Locality, West Darfur.

Funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the project is one of a series of services complexes being constructed under the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD). These projects are aimed at supporting the development and reconstruction of the region, by providing social services to encourage voluntary return of the displaced communities, ultimately achieving stability.

Each complex consists of two basic schools (boys and girls), two secondary schools (boys and girls), a kindergarten, a health center, a police station, a full-fledged water treatment plant, and 15 housing units. The new development is totally solar-powered.

The project involves construction, infrastructure, and operation for three years, for the benefit of the village’s some 43,000 population. It is estimated to be completed by the end of 2021.

The handover ceremony was attended by the executive director of Sirba, the state engineer from the Ministry of Urban Development, the management of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society’s (SRCS) chapter, public administrations in Abu Suruj, and the public.

The attendance expressed their happiness and thanked QRCS and QFFD for launching this development project, which serves the goals of the Darfur Peace Agreement and facilitates things for the returnees.

Another services complex is under construction in Sisi, a village of Al-Kereinik Locality, West Darfur. Currently, the final phase is in progress. Once completed, the project will serve more than 30,000 persons.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.