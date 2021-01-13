QFFD, QRCS deliver essential medical supplies to eye hospital in Sudan [EN/AR]

January 13th, 2021 ― Doha: With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has delivered a batch of medical supplies to the Khartoum Teaching Eye Hospital in Sudan, as part of a medical convoy project to treat eye diseases under the Sudan Relief Campaign.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Asiri, Country Program Management Director at QFFD, said, “We are proud of our continuing partnership with our strategic partner QRCS. They made commendable efforts to execute the project up to the highest standards”.

“This and other similar projects are crucial to go on with our development efforts in Sudan,” added Mr. Al-Asiri. “Now, the country is particularly in need of medical assistance, in the aftermath of the flash floods of August 2020, which left behind severe damage and casualties”.

Dr. Awadullah Hamdan, QRCS’s Head of Mission in Sudan, revealed, “The medical supplies include 18 categories of assorted consumables, medications, and other items to ensure that the hospital’s patients have access to medical treatment. We will continue to deploy medical convoys in diverse specialties”.

Dr. Somaya Ali Daboura, General Manager of the Khartoum Teaching Eye Hospital, praised the enormous contributions by QRCS. She thanked QRCS and QFFD for this generous support, at a time when the hospital is desperate for such medical supplies.

“The hospital needs more medical equipment and consumables to be able to serve the community,” Dr. Daboura commented. “The humanitarian medical assistance given by Qatar represents a praiseworthy instance of solidarity”. A high-profile delegation from QRCS, headed by Secretary-General, Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, had visited the affected districts in the capital city of Khartoum to identify the damage caused by the flooding. An agreement was signed with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to establish eight water plants for the benefit of 20,000 population in North Kordofan State.

Launched by QRCS in August 2020, the Sudan Relief Campaign involved many emergency relief activities. Successive medical aid shipments were deployed by QRCS to Khartoum, in addition to other shipments by QRCS and the Turkish Red Crescent, under a tripartite agreement signed with SRCS.

The shipments included a wide range of medical supplies, food items, hygiene kits, shelter kits, power generators, and the Kit-5 water supply system.

