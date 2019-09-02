Qatar sends disaster relief aid to flood-affected Sudanese

August 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Qatar Fund For Development is sending $5m disaster relief aid to support flood victims in Sudan, said a statement released on Saturday.

The first batch of Qatar’s humanitarian assistance arrived at Khartoum airport on Saturday, as part of an airlift aimed at easing the suffering of flood-affected Sudanese in several areas.

Mohamed Fadlallah Siraj, Sudan’s Deputy Commissioner-General for Humanitarian Aid, said that the convoy contained 65 tons of shelter materials, nutritional materials, spraying equipment and medicines.

Seraj also praised the role of Qatar in helping the flood victims in the country and thanked the government and people of Qatar for providing this assistance.

In addition to the 65 tons, the Qatar Fund directed humanitarian and relief institutions in Khartoum "to provide emergency assistance from food baskets and support to water and sanitation sector;" according to a statement released in Doha.

Besides, "medical teams will also provide urgent health care to those affected by the floods," the Fund said.

Some 62 people died as a result of the heavy rains that hit the 15 Sudanese states.

(ST)