Qatar Fund for Development, and Qatar Charity carry out relief interventions for flood-affected in Sudan’s El Manaqil

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with Qatar Charity (QC), started relief and shelter interventions in the flooded areas of the El Manaqil district in the Sudanese state of Al Jazirah.

Urgent food and shelter assistance were provided to the affected in the hard-to-reach areas of the El Manaqil district where dozens of villages were inundated by rain and flood waters, and thousands of homes were destroyed.

HE Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Kubaisi, Qatar's ambassador to Sudan, led the field teams of Qatar Charity to provide aid on the ground. He reached, by helicopter, areas completely cut off by water to assess the damage and provide aid to those affected.

The ambassador launched the first convoy of aid, which included 500 tents and 50 tons of food, while other aid shipments for the affected will arrive in the coming days.

Mr. Youssef Al-Mulla, Humanitarian Aid Department representative at QFFD, said QFFD has been providing the necessary relief aid in many crisis-hit areas around the world, and will always be ready to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the affected communities. He indicated that QFFD, along with its strategic partner Qatar Charity, will continue to deliver aid to the needy to reduce the damage.

The Director of Qatar Charity’s Sudan office, Engineer Hassan Ali Odeh, said that they strive to maintain a supply chain of humanitarian aid that will be expanded to include a greater number of shelters, food, and health assistance.

The governor of Al-Jazeera, Mr. Ismail Al-Aqib, thanked the benefactors of Qatar, Qatar Charity, and QFFD for the urgent humanitarian intervention. Besides, many beneficiary families thanked them for the rapid response.

It is worth mentioning that the two Qatari planes carrying urgent relief aid arrived at Khartoum International Airport, in support of Sudan’s relief efforts for the floods and torrential rains that swept different parts of the country. The relief aid was distributed to the beneficiaries by Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent, in cooperation with QFFD.

According to the Sudanese Civil Defense, the death toll from the floods and rains rose to 83 and more than 40,000 houses collapsed due to the flood.