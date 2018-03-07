Qatar Charity Significantly Contributes to End Water Problems in Sudan

The Qatar Charity Office in Khartoum has implemented a large number of water projects in many places of Sudan to put an end to the water problems in the country.

The implemented water projects, which include establishing water plants, drilling artesian and surface wells, and providing a drilling unit to dig deep wells, benefited hundreds of thousands of people.

Director of the QC’s Office in Sudan Hussein Kermas said “by providing safe drinking water, Qatar Charity aims to improve the public health of poor communities and to control diseases, which spread through the use of contaminated water".

Providing safe drinking water is one of the most significant areas of the QC’s work in order to help poor and needy people with safe potable water free of contaminants and diseases that harm both human and animal health, Kermas added.

4 Nile Water Purification Plants In cooperation and partnership with Munazzamat Al-Da’wa Al-Islamiyya and the Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Charity set up 4 water purification plants in many villages scattered along the Nile River, at cost of QR 7.5 million, to cover the needs of more than 87,000 people for clean drinking water.

These water purification plants have production capacity ranging from 500 to 2,800 cubic meters per day as well as they are equipped with tanks, service and administrative facilities, and laboratories for water analysis.

Water Plants Under Construction

A water plant project is currently being implemented in Wad Hamid, in the Nile River State at a cost of QR 2 million, which will have production capacity of 1,800 cubic meter per day, and will benefit 25,000 people approximately. There is also a plan to set up 20 water plants with different capacities in six other states, at an estimated cost of about $ 12 million.

A Project in the Darfur region

As part of its partnership with the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity has also started the implementation of other water projects in South and Central Darfur at a cost of about QR 11 million under the framework of Qatar’s Darfur Development Initiative and they are expected to be completed by the end of April 2018 and will provide clean water sources to a number of localities in the region.

The projects include drilling 255 wells equipped with hand pumps, setting up 3 large water plants with overhead water tanks having a capacity of 50 cubic meters and equipped with an energy source (generator / solar energy), and establishing 11 medium water plants with 30 m3 overhead water tanks equipped with energy sources in addition to the distribution of maintenance kits for hand pumps, and the formation of wells and water plants management committees.

Well Drilling

Unit In 2013, Qatar Charity brought a drilling unit from Germany to dig deep wells in multi-layered geological areas of Sudan to reduce the cost and managed to dig100 wells in several areas of North Kordofan, South Darfur and Gedaref.

Water Harvesting

Since its opening in 1994, Qatar Charity implemented a large number of water projects so far, which include more than 500 surface and artesian well and more than 650 water coolers to benefit more than 302,000 people.