Qatar Charity, QRCS deliver relief aid to Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

Qatar Charity (QC) and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have started the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Ethiopian refugees, who fled the ongoing conflict in the Tigray Region to eastern Sudan. The urgent response project targets 12,000 Ethiopian refugees, covering the areas of shelter, non-food items, water, sanitation, food, primary health services, and healthy nutrition.

The urgent relief aid will be implemented through the field teams of Qatar Charity and QRCS’s offices in Khartoum, in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

The aid aims to provide tents and offer healthcare services by operating fixed and mobile clinics, in addition to providing healthy diet and nutritional supplements to children.

Besides, daily meals will be provided by setting up a field kitchen for ready-to-eat meals, as well as non-food items and personal hygiene kits will be delivered to the refugees.

The urgent relief response by Qatar Charity and QRCS is part of their humanitarian duty to contribute to lessening the sorrow of the Ethiopian refugees in light of the recent influx, due to the continuing crisis in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia where thousands of people have been displaced and fled to eastern Sudan recently. Half of those crossed in Sudanese territories are women and children.

The relief aid from both organizations comes in support of the humanitarian efforts of the Sudanese government and NGOs working in the country to ease the suffering of the refugees, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the challenging economic conditions in Sudan which has recently gone through the unprecedented flood in a century.